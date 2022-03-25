Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling for volunteers to join the Alaska 911 Advisory Board. Dunleavy issued an executive order Tuesday establishing the board with the intention of improving public safety responses across the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“Declared disasters occur in Alaska every 90 days. Personal emergencies happen every day in urban centers and in villages and beyond. It’s imperative that our emergency response is comprehensive and coordinated statewide,” Dunleavy said in the release. “With advancements in technology, 911 has become a much more complex service. This 911 Advisory Board will bring all the stakeholders of 911 delivery together — state public safety agencies, first responders, dispatchers, local governments, Alaska Native entities, rural areas and telecommunication companies — to help find the holes in a good system and improve upon it.”
The task force will consist of 13 voting members and analyze nonconfidential information, including reports and recommendations submitted by the 911 and Dispatch Consolidation Working Group. The board will sunset on Dec. 1, 2023. Before that time period, the members of the advisory board are expected to recommend revisions to the state statutes concerning the policy and locations of Public Safety Answering Points, according to the release.
The advisory board is expected to recommend ways to sort different types of Public Safety Answering Points with the goal of identifying which PSAPs might be at higher risk for providing lower levels of service to citizens, according to the press release. The board should also identify grant opportunities for training, the release stated.
In addition to the 13 voting members of the Alaska 911 Advisory Board, there will be one non-voting member and two ex-officio members, according to the press release.
The board will include members that present the Alaska Fire Chiefs Association, the Alaska Association of Chiefs of police, regional emergency medical services councils, Communication Center Managers from both rural and urban Public Safety Answering Points, veteran dispatchers from both rural and urban PSAPs, Alaska Native Trial or rural entity, a member of the general public and the Alaska Chapter of the Association of Public Safety, Communication Officials, the National Emergency Association, or a similar organization of public safety communications personnel.
