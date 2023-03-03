A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
North End Park
100 Alimaq Drive, Near Island
Length: 2.0 miles; Elevation gain: 311 feet; Route type: Loop
Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 54 minutes to complete. This is a popular trail for hiking, running and walking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. According to one local resident, this beautiful trail is one of the oldest and it has been extended to connect with other trails on the island.
(MOSTLY) INDOORS
TODAY
• 6-8 pm: Elks Club Dinner for Elks and guests, 102 W. Marine Way.
• 6-10 pm: Game night at Grand Slam. 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• 7-9:30 pm: Opening night for “Chicago,” a Kodiak Arts Council musical, at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. For mature audiences.
• Every Friday night the band “Under the Moose” performs at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
SATURDAY
• 9:30 am: Polar Immersion Group meets at Gibson Cove off Gibson Cove Road. Free. Discover the benefits of cold-water immersion. Meets every Saturday at sunrise.
• 10 am to noon: Upholstery Class. Learn the basics of DIY upholstery from Sara Bruce of Kodiak Canvas Co. Cost $99. Classes: Kodiak College Campus Center, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Room 128.
• 11:30 am: Free nutrition classes at Kodiak Athletic Club. Offered by owner/longtime competitive body builder Lindsay Knight, 3689 E. Rezanof Dr.
• Noon to 3 pm: Pick-up time for local fish and produce at Kodiak Harvest, 1420 Selig St.
• 7-9:30 pm: “Chicago,” a Kodiak Arts Council musical, at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. For mature audiences.
SUNDAY
• 2-5 pm: Spring Tea. Learn the art of hosting a traditional noon tea. Cost: $45. Kodiak College Campus Center, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Room 128.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm to 7 pm.
• The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.