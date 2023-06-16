The M/V Kennicott likely will be laid up until winter because of continued issues with state employee hiring and retention, according to the Department of Transportation.
The vessel was originally scheduled to return to service last month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The M/V Kennicott likely will be laid up until winter because of continued issues with state employee hiring and retention, according to the Department of Transportation.
The vessel was originally scheduled to return to service last month.
Now, the soonest the Kennicott is likely to return to service is as part of the winter operating schedule.
“We continue to struggle with recruitment of skilled crew,” Sam Dapcevich, public information officer with the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, told KDM. “We have been able to fill all our passenger services positions that we needed. But for our higher-level masters and mates or engineering positions we are still struggling to fill our vacancies, and we do not see it likely that the Kennicott would return to service during the summer schedule.”
The M/V Tustumena has continued to serve Kodiak and surrounding areas on a regular basis so far this year.
The Department of Transportation placed the Kennicott as a priority over other offline vessels to receive the staff it needs to operate. If staffed, it could provide supplemental service to the Kodiak area and operate across the Gulf of Alaska.
But that could only happen if the Alaska Marine Highway System is able to hire additional crew needed to sail the M/V Kennicott.
“We have quite a few plans or measures that we’re trying to undertake to alleviate those problems we’ve developed,” Dapcevich said.
Among those measures are a proposed change that would allow retired vessel crew to come back and fill positions in the highway system. Another change that has been in the works for months would allow for the onboarding process for new crew to take significantly less time.
“There’s extreme delays for people trying to get their initial merchant mariner certificates...,” Dapcevich said. “They may not actually be on a ship for four or even six months after [being hired] because of the long delay to get the paperwork resolved.”
In that time those people often find other work and don’t return. Both proposed changes are in process and will take more time before being implemented, according to Dapcevich.
For most of last year, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities was on what it described as an “aggressive hiring campaign.” The department put significant efforts into recruitment and retention. It used headhunters, took part in career fairs across Alaska and Washington, used targeted advertising and offered $5,000 signing bonuses to attract new crew members.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.