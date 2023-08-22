Fish

Courtesy of the Coast Guard 

Fish get loaded into an HC-130J Coast aircraft. The Coast Guard, Kodiak fish processors and SeaShare teamed to deliver 24,000 pounds of halibut to Nome and Kotzebue in 2019. 

 Courtesy of the Coast Guard

A group of Kodiak fish processors made its third-annual contribution of salmon to Interior Alaska villages through the SeaShare fish donation organization.

The Bainbridge Island, Washington-based nonprofit brought together Trident Seafoods, Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Silver Bay Seafoods, North Pacific Seafoods and the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to haul 15,000 pounds of Kodiak-caught chum and king salmon to 17 villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. 

