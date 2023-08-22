A group of Kodiak fish processors made its third-annual contribution of salmon to Interior Alaska villages through the SeaShare fish donation organization.
The Bainbridge Island, Washington-based nonprofit brought together Trident Seafoods, Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Silver Bay Seafoods, North Pacific Seafoods and the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to haul 15,000 pounds of Kodiak-caught chum and king salmon to 17 villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.
A consortium of Bristol Bay processors added 45,000 pounds of salmon, bringing SeaShares’ total 2023 haul to 60,000 pounds.
The fish are needed in the Y-K Delta villages, where local salmon runs have collapsed in recent years.
SeaShare Executive Director Jim Harmon said the Kodiak fish was flown to Fairbanks last Wednesday on a Coast Guard C-130.
Frozen blocks of salmon were broken down into smaller packs and flown to villages within the Tanana Chiefs Conference, comprised of a traditional tribal consortium of 42 Interior Alaska villages.
The Bristol Bay fish were flown to Emmonak and distributed by Yukon River fish packer Kwik’pak Fisheries. Lynden, Everts and Northern Air Cargo conducted the fish-lift there.
“It’s a tremendous level of generosity,” Harmon said. “It’s the third year we’ve been able to make this happen. The first year it was 60,000 pounds, last year it was 90,000 pounds and this year it’s 60,000. It’s all product that could be sold, too, not bycatch. It’s pure philanthropy.”
SeaShare began with a small group of Alaska commercial fishermen who took bycatch fish that were required by law to be thrown back into the sea and gave those fish to food banks. Over the past 28 years, SeaShare has grown its donations far beyond its original bycatch program.
Now, 90% of SeaShare’s seafood is first-run, marketable product, donated by fishermen and processors around the country. More than 250 million seafood servings have been distributed by SeaShare.
