Alaska reported its first case of monkeypox on Friday. The virus, which is in the same family as smallpox, has been detected in nearly every state in the United States.

The case was in an Anchorage resident who had not recently left the state but was in close contact with someone who did travel outside of Alaska. The person did not need to be hospitalized and is quarantining at home, according to a joint statement from the Alaska Department of Health and the Anchorage Health Department.

