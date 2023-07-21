The Kodiak Army Readiness Center will be memorialized in honor of the service of a Kodiak native during a ceremony next Thursday.
The Kodiak Army Readiness Center, commonly known as the Armory, is being memorialized in honor of Daniel Lee Harmon, a native of Kodiak who fought in Vietnam. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Armory, 125 Powell Ave.
The memorialization is made possible by the Tangirnaq Native Village and the Alaska National Guard.
The ceremony for Harmon, described by the Kodiak Area Native Association as an “Alutiiq hero,” will be dedicated to honoring and sharing stories of Harmon’s life and military service.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1946, as the son of Raymond Royal Harmon and Anastasia N. Fadaoff Harmon. Harmon was raised on Tangirnaq–Woody Island.
“From a young age, Daniel was known for his happy-go-lucky attitude and his love for telling quliyanguat stories. His spirit and his presence could light up a room, and his infectious laughter brought joy to all those around him,” KANA wrote in a statement.
Harmon first joined the military with the Alaska Army National Guard in 1963. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army.
During his tour of Vietnam, he volunteered to be a part of the U.S. Army Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol. He was reassigned to the 2nd Brigade 4th Infantry Division where he conducted numerous operational patrols to ambush enemy forces.
On the day Harmon died, he and his fellow soldiers were ambushed during a ground extraction near the Cambodian border. His final words were a call for his beloved mother.
Harmon was killed at the age of 21, while trying to save his fellow soldiers during a firefight in Pleiku, South Vietnam, on June 2, 1967. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star for valor and the Purple Heart.
“He was a saltaataq — a soldier — who gave his last full measure of devotion for his fellow man and his country. He will always be remembered as Kodiak’s hero, an Alutiiq man who represented the very best of our community and Sugpiaq values,” KANA said in its statement.
Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, will speak at the event and unveil the new armory sign.
“We are honored to memorialize the Kodiak Armory in recognition of Danny Harmon,” said Saxe. “His character, selfless service and ultimate sacrifice for his comrades, community and country serve as an inspiration to us all.”
