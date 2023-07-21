The Kodiak Army Readiness Center.

The Kodiak Army Readiness Center will be memorialized in honor of the service of a Kodiak native during a ceremony next Thursday.

The Kodiak Army Readiness Center, commonly known as the Armory, is being memorialized in honor of Daniel Lee Harmon, a native of Kodiak who fought in Vietnam. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Armory, 125 Powell Ave.

