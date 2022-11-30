Seattle-based North Pacific Seafoods Inc., which does business in Kodiak as Alaska Pacific Seafoods, has paid a $345,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations at two of its facilities in Naknek, according to a statement from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA said an investigation of North Pacific Seafoods discovered that the company was operating three solid-waste incinerators that “lacked any emission control or monitoring systems.”

