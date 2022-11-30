Seattle-based North Pacific Seafoods Inc., which does business in Kodiak as Alaska Pacific Seafoods, has paid a $345,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations at two of its facilities in Naknek, according to a statement from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA said an investigation of North Pacific Seafoods discovered that the company was operating three solid-waste incinerators that “lacked any emission control or monitoring systems.”
In addition, the EPA said North Pacific Seafoods did not notify the federal government agency or the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation of the construction and operation of the incinerators and did not hold a permit to operate them, as required by the Clean Air Act.
North Pacific Seafoods also failed to meet a variety of training, testing and monitoring requirements, according to the EPA.
The incinerators in question were used to burn clean paper, cardboard and clean wood waste. North Pacific Seafoods decided to shut down the incinerators rather than bring them into compliance with Clean Air Act requirements, according to the EPA.
“We recognize that rural Alaska communities face unique challenges with waste disposal,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Division. “But it is important that facilities comply with federal and state environmental regulatory requirements aimed at protecting people and the environment.”
Between 2017 and 2021, the EPA found that the company “failed,” in many instances, to conduct required maintenance or keep records of such maintenance on stationary engines used to generate power for its facilities, the EPA said.
The company’s Kodiak facility was not specifically mentioned as being part of any of the violations.
The Alaska Pacific Seafoods’ plant in Kodiak was built in the early 1950s as an ice- and cold-storage facility, according to the company’s website. North Pacific Seafoods purchased the company in 1975 and expanded local operations to include seafood processing.
Today, the plant processes salmon, pollock, Pacific cod, rockfish, black cod, halibut, crab, roe, octopus, herring, flatfish and sea cucumber.
Alaska Pacific Seafoods employs 250 people at peak season.
