Kodiak resident Vince Deliguin, 20, who blackmailed a minor into sending sexually explicit photos, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for sextortion, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 

U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline also sentenced Deliguin to a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography. He was also ordered to pay $13,390 in restitution. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.