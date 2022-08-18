Kodiak resident Vince Deliguin, 20, who blackmailed a minor into sending sexually explicit photos, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for sextortion, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline also sentenced Deliguin to a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography. He was also ordered to pay $13,390 in restitution.
“The pursuit of individuals who sexually exploit children and produce child pornography is one of our highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Deliguin’s relentless, aggressive and threatening behavior in victimizing an innocent youth in Kodiak is disturbing and caused significant emotional harm. We recognize the courage it takes for a minor victim to report sexual abuse to authorities. Because of this brave young victim, the perpetrator was brought to justice, making our communities and children safer.”
According to court documents, Deliguin created a fake social media profile for a young woman and used it to contact the minor victim in April 2021. Over two months, Deliguin solicited sexually explicit images from the victim and threatened to release the photos if they did not follow his instructions. On three separate occasions, Deliguin performed sex acts on the minor. Deliguin attempted to blackmail the minor into engaging in sex a fourth time when the victim reported it to authorities.
“Through coercion, Deliguin used extortion or ‘sextortion’ as a means to perpetuate a horrible cycle of child sexual exploitation and abuse, which caused significant harm to the child and the child’s family,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI is fully committed to protecting Alaska’s youth from child sexual exploitation crimes carried out by online predators like Deliguin, who will now spend the next 18 years in federal prison.”
Deliguin was arrested in May 2021 on state charges and indicted on three federal charges last November. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in February.
The FBI, Alaska State Troopers and the Kodiak Police Department investigated the case.
“The Alaska State Troopers will work relentlessly to hold accountable anyone that victimizes Alaska’s youth,” said Major David Hanson, deputy director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Your Alaska State Troopers are constantly working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to detect, investigate and prosecute crimes against children. This case highlights these critical partnerships and our unified commitment.”
