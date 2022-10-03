Everything is set for the first live Kodiak Chamber of Commerce Fisheries Debates in three years.
The events will be Monday and Tuesday in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium and will mark the first time since 2019 that candidates for Alaska governor, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate square off before a live audience in Kodiak.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidates BIll Walker and Les Gara will face questioning before the live debate audience.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has indicated that he will not attend the debate due to a scheduling conflict. The Dunleavy campaign did not respond to an email last Friday requesting more information. While Walker and Gara have appeared together at forums around the state, Dunleavy told the Anchorage Daily News he’ll appear only at five campaign appearances with his rivals.
Dunleavy secured 40.4 percent of the vote in Alaska’s Aug. 16 open primary. Gara finished second with 23 percent and Walker third with 22.7 percent. Current polling by the Anchorage-based firm Alaska Survey Research shows Dunleavy with a diminishing lead over Walker and Gara.
Prior to the debate, Walker and running mate Heidi Drygas will greet supporters at a reception scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Kodiak Island Brewing Co., 117 Lower Mill Bay Road. As of noon Friday, none of the other candidates visiting Kodiak had posted news of local events they would be attending aside from the debate.
Four U.S. House candidates are scheduled to appear in Tuesday’s U.S. House debate, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Democratic U.S. House member Mary Peltola, who won the Aug. 16 special election to complete the term of the late Republican Congressman Don Young, will attend, as will Republican runners-up Nick Begich and Sarah Palin.
Libertarian Chris Bye of Fairbanks, who received less than 1 percent of votes cast in August, also is expected to attend.
Alaska Survey Research currently shows Peltola with a 13 percentage point lead over Palin and a 9 percentage point lead over Begich.
On the U.S. Senate side, Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski is set to appear in Kodiak alongside Democratic candidate Pat Chesbro. That debate will start 15 minutes after the conclusion of the U.S. Representatives’ debate.
Murkowski’s main opponent in the race, Republican Kelly Tshibaka, has told organizers she will not attend the Kodiak event due to a scheduling conflict. Tshibaka’s campaign did not return an email Friday requesting more information, but an email sent by a source to Kodiak Daily Mirror indicates she is one of two candidates for U.S. Senate who will be in Dallas, Texas, on Monday for a private reception.
Polling in this race is mixed. Depending who you ask, Murkowski either is ahead by 13 points, even with Tshibaka, or trailing her Trump-endorsed challenger.
An informal reception is scheduled for debate candidates and the public in the Wilson Auditorium lobby following all debates, said Chamber Executive Director Jena Lowmaster. Candidates have been offered table space for campaign materials. “They are all being offered a chance to meet with the public after the debate, but they are not obligated to do that.”
Each night’s debate will be moderated by former borough mayor and civic leader Dan Rohrer. A panel of five fisheries experts will ask the questions. Panelists are commercial fisherman Nate Rose, Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Agent Julie Matweyou, Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association Executive Director Tina Fairbanks, James Turner and Theresa Peterson.
Both debates will be broadcast live on KMXT-FM and made available on public radio stations around the state. If you want to attend online, go to the online meeting site Zoom and enter “Alaska Gubernatorial” on Tuesday and “US House & Senate” on Wednesday.
