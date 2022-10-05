The battle lines were clearly drawn by each of the four candidates in the race for Alaska’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives during Tuesday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak.

Rep. Mary Peltola, who won the seat in an August special election but is up for re-election next month, thinks Alaska’s lawmakers should participate in fisheries- and resource-related legislation or run the risk of being shut out. Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, meanwhile, were generally quick to express their worries about what they view as federal overreach when it comes to fisheries management. And independent Chris Bye, a Fairbanks fishing guide, railed about the bureaucrats in Washington who actually don’t, in his words, suffer the consequences of the rules they write.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.