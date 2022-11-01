IMG_0132-preview.JPG

SUE JEFFREY photo

Ochre sea stars, characterized by a pattern of tiny white bead-like dots on their leathery backs, are relatively new to Kodiak waters. These particular stars were feeding on barnacles on the west side of Kodiak Island.

If you are exploring a rocky Kodiak beach at low tide and come across a bright orange sea star, be sure to take a picture and note the location. And then be sure to leave it there.

 This glitzy sea star with a star-shaped pattern of tiny white bead-like dots on its leathery back understandably is tempting to take home. But the species Pisaster ochraceus is a rare find on Kodiak Island, and its presence may be key to understanding the changes taking place in the northern Gulf of Alaska.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.