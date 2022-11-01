If you are exploring a rocky Kodiak beach at low tide and come across a bright orange sea star, be sure to take a picture and note the location. And then be sure to leave it there.
This glitzy sea star with a star-shaped pattern of tiny white bead-like dots on its leathery back understandably is tempting to take home. But the species Pisaster ochraceus is a rare find on Kodiak Island, and its presence may be key to understanding the changes taking place in the northern Gulf of Alaska.
Commonly known as the Ochre star, the rare sighting is likely evidence of the species extending the range of Pisaster ochraceus further into cooler temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska, says Brenda Konar, professor of marine biology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences.
“I think Kodiak is near the end of their range,” Konar says. “We do see them in Cook Inlet/Kachemak Bay, and they can be very common in Prince William Sound.”
Konar has not seen Ochre stars yet in the Aleutians, but thinks it is likely they will soon be more common in the Kodiak Island region.
“In general, in Alaska, their occurrence is patchy. We’re not sure why they appear at some sites and not at others,” she says.
One thing known for sure, Ochre stars are hardy. They thrive in mid to low intertidal zones on exposed rocky coastlines from Prince William Sound to the Mexican state of Baja California. To withstand the pummeling wind and wave action on these high-energy beaches, Ochre stars change their shape by bending and molding their limbs and bodies into crevices and onto the rock faces.
Ochre stars are long-lived as well, often reaching 20 to 35 years of age. They are voracious feeders, especially adept at harvesting their prey. Gripping with the tube feet on the underside of their limbs, they can pry open mussels, for example, and extend their stomachs out and over their prey, covering it with digestive juices before eating it.
Like the Kodiak brown bear, the Ochre star is a keystone species. It has no natural predators. Nothing in the intertidal zones eats them and they eat everything — mussels, urchins, limpets, snails, chitons and barnacles.
And Ochre stars are resilient. When sea stars lose one of their limbs, they regenerate another one. Some species can grow a new body from one limb. Recently, graduate students at Carnegie Mellon University showed that some starfish could regenerate their nervous system.
But Ochre stars and their kin were no match for the recent extreme environmental conditions that decimated sea star populations on the west coast of North America from Alaska to Mexico. Called Sea Star Wasting Disease, and also known as the Sea Star Wasting Syndrome, the disease has plagued sea stars worldwide periodically for at least a century. The recent episode was the most severe yet, hitting the West Coast in 2014, decimating 20 sea star species from Alaska to Mexico.
Researchers with the National Park Service first reported sea stars wasting away in the Olympic National Park in June 2013. Soon thereafter, UC Santa Cruz scientists working in Washington saw ochre sea stars dying from the disease.
In the end, where sea stars of many sizes and colors had once flourished, uncountable numbers of them laid waste. Kodiak was no exception — sea stars with twisted limbs and white sores have become common in recent years.
Marine scientists originally linked SSWD to a virus or bacteria that covered the sea stars and essentially smothered them. Many scientists also point to warming ocean conditions during the 2014-2016 Pacific Marine Heatwave in the northeast Gulf of Alaska as a contributing factor in the mass die-off.
“The abundance of sea stars … declined precipitously after the onset of the PMH in most areas,” Rob Suryan and co-authors stated in their 2021 paper “Ecosystem Response Persists After a Prolonged Marine Heatwave,” in Scientific Reports.
Melissa Miner, UC Santa Cruz Research Associate and Multi-Agency Rocky Intertidal Network (MARINe) Data Manager, says the mass sea star die-off and marine warming events are often linked. “Prior wasting events were also tightly related to temperatures,” she said.
Causes of the SSWD remain inconclusive and scientists continue to search for answers. Meanwhile, bright orange ochre sea stars may continue to populate Kodiak beaches. It seems likely since Ochre star populations in Southcentral appear to be growing. As explained on the MARINEe website, “Pisaster ochraceus is a broadcast spawner, with fertilization occurring in the water … resulting in a free-swimming larva.”
If so, Ochre star larva likely will land in the Kodiak Island Archipelago and bright orange stars will add color to our tidelines. The new Ochre star arrivals also will give Kodiak residents the opportunity to help find the cause of the decimation of ochre stars and other sea stars.
“Sea star wasting is still around, but stars are starting to come back,” Konar says. “They are doing fairly well in some places but it is also species specific. I think it will take some time for a full recovery and what is recovered may look different than what we had before.”
To submit observations of healthy and/or diseased sea stars, go to the log form athttps://marinedb.ucsc.edu/ssd/public/observation-log/create
For more information about ongoing community science, go to
