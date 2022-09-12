Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak had a busy day last Tuesday with medevacs from a Gulf of Alaska trawler and a Prince William Sound cruise ship.
At 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the 252-foot factory trawler American Triumph reported a crewmember was showing signs of a heart attack.
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew broke off a training exercise to pick up the man and bring him to Kodiak. He was flown to the air station and transported in an ambulance to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
"[A] crewmember's quick call for the injured patient was crucial in the success of this operation," said Petty Officer First Class Jimmy Belcher, Coast Guard operation unit controller. "The aircrew and Coast Guard Sector Anchorage personnel worked together efficiently, allowing for a quick and successful medevac."
Also Tuesday, a Kodiak Jayhawk aircrew based in Cordova hoisted a 68-year-old cruise ship passenger with abdominal pain off the Nieuw Amsterdam near Hinchinbrook Island in Prince William Sound.
The aircrew launched near 11 a.m. and arrived in time to hoist the passenger and a Nieuw Amsterdam nurse onboard and get them to an EMS crew in Whittier.
Petty Officer First Class Elias Hopper said the aircrew faced an uncertain situation on board the 935-foot ship. “The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was in conversation with the ship’s medical personnel about the patient’s condition, and determined that placing him in an elevated level of care was best, despite the risks associated with hoisting a patient from a cruise ship."
On Thursday evening, the crew of a Coast Guard 45-footer based in Juneau delivered a disoriented cruise ship passenger from the Disney Wonder to Capital City EMTs.
The Coast Guard crew met the ship at the entrance to Gastineau Channel. Petty Officer Second Class Matthew Fishler piloted the 45-footer for the case.
"Thanks to the care and excellent teamwork of the crew aboard Disney Wonder working with our crew, we were able to quickly respond and place this gentleman in the care of our partners at Capital City Fire/Rescue,” according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
During the Coast Guard’s last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the Coast Guard region that includes Kodiak participated in 553 search and rescues, saved 253 lives and assisted another 778 people. Kodiak Air Station was responsible for 164 of those rescues.
Those numbers are fairly typical for Alaska, according to information supplied via email earlier this summer from Paul Webb, the search and rescue specialist at the 17th Coast Guard District in Juneau, which includes Kodiak.
