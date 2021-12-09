After spending 44 years in education, most of it in Kodiak, the island’s Superintendent of Schools Larry LeDoux is planning to retire at the end of June.
LeDoux told the Board of Education Monday night during an executive session.
“There’s an old Kenny Rogers song that says, ‘You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, and know when to walk away,’” LeDoux said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “I love this job and education. I’ve been doing it for a long time and it’s been my life, but at some time you’ve got to say it’s time to step aside.”
LeDoux said no single series of events drove his decision to step down. He added that his contract is not due to end for another few years.
“I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s time to make room for other people,” LeDoux said. “I think I leave a very healthy district with some great administrators.”
LeDoux, who was raised in Kodiak and is a product of its school system, was named superintendent in March 2017.
Since that time, he said he’s worked to develop positive relationships with the rural schools, with parents and the community, and with district staff and its collective bargaining groups.
“We also worked hard to ensure we achieve our goal that every student reaches their fullest potential,” LeDoux said.
LeDoux acknowledged the district faces its share of challenges, including how best to create learning opportunities in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
“We actually started our first COVID planning meeting in February 2020, before it was on anyone’s minds,” LeDoux said. “COVID has tried to subvert all the good things we are doing in the district.”
However, he said the district has “been persevering through this time to execute an effective reading program, math program and getting ready for our health curriculum review.”
An overarching issue pre-dating the pandemic has been the shift in mental health needs. LeDoux said the district saw the need as recently as five years ago.
“Social media has been challenging, and there is a lot more stress for kids in our community now,” he said. “Whenever there are a lot of economic stresses in the community, it comes into our schools — schools are only as healthy as the community.”
To combat mental health stressors, he said the district bolstered its counseling team over five years, including adding full-time counselors in the schools and contracting with Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center for additional resources. More recently, the district has added a social worker and school psychologist to its team.
“The fact that we were moving in this direction before COVID certainly helped us respond to the stress the pandemic created,” he said. “The stress created by COVID isn’t about masks, it’s about not being with families, people they know and love passing away and the fact that information on COVID changes everyday and they don’t know what to do.”
Despite the stressors, he said the district has been stable.
“Our preschool program has grown, we have great relationships with our four working groups (unions) and our college classes for students are growing,” LeDoux said. “We’ve got outstanding leaders in the buildings.”
LeDoux said with a stable district in place, he thinks it’s time “for someone else to come in.”
“I’ve been here for five years, which is a lot longer than some superintendents last in the state,” he said.
LeDoux said the Board of Education will be setting up a transition process to hire a new superintendent.
“That is one of the reasons I’m announcing, so as to create an effective transition,” LeDoux said.
“I’ve learned that one person isn’t the system,” he said. “No matter what you do, there is always somebody there so the system goes on. I know our system will move forward.”
He said he’s confident that his admin team will continue picking up the workload.
“We have world-class leaders here and apparently the one thing I’m good at is recognizing talent when I see it,” LeDoux said.
Board members and staff commended LeDoux’s tenure as superintendent and lamented his decision to retire.
“Larry LeDoux is a peer among his peers with regard to educational leadership in the state of Alaska,” said school board member Duncan Fields. “Throughout his entire career he has demonstrated a focus on individual kids and educational success, and progressive innovation in education, particularly in rural education and schools.”
Fields said he could not think of anyone who has contributed more to the district than LeDoux during the past 40 years.
“Having someone like LeDoux retire is a huge loss for our district and our community, though it is my expectation that even in retirement he will continue to contribute and be in the wings to contribute to the school district,” Fields said. “It is unparalleled for a district like Kodiak to have someone who has been a state education commissioner come back and serve as a superintendent.”
Board member Judy Carsterns said Kodiak was fortunate to have LeDoux pick up the reins and that “there are so many areas that he has overperformed.”
“When I first started four years ago, my main thought was to develop unity back together in the schools and among staff and the students,” Carsterns said. “I believe under his leadership that has been obtained. The staff have never been happier and there are more positive education programs.”
Carsterns said she will be sad to see LeDoux leave.
“He has had a solid administrative team and a solid board behind him,” Carsterns said. “We will replace his seat, but we won’t replace Larry.”
Board President Julie Cain Hill said the district has been fortunate for LeDoux’s leadership over the last five years.
“Throughout this whole pandemic, he was recognized statewide as a leader between all the superintendents in the state, and many used some of the protocols the district developed,” Hill said. “I really feel like he spearheaded and brought all our staff on board.”
Hill said LeDoux has done an “outstanding job of moving us in the direction of improving our math and reading scores.
“We’ve identified curriculum and supplemental materials to help accomplish that and have brought in training experts for our staff,” she said.
Hill commended LeDoux’s relationship with the Kodiak Island Borough, which owns the school district buildings and provides a local level of funding.
“He has an excellent rapport with the borough, which is to our advantage,” Hill said. “I was saddened when I heard the news that he is retiring and we will miss his leadership.”
44 YEARS OF
DUCATION
LeDoux started as a teacher in the school district back in 1978 to teach computer programming and other science-oriented programs after earning his master’s degree in education and biology from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. LeDoux also holds degrees in chemistry from UAF.
LeDoux is a product of the Kodiak Island Borough School district, graduating from Kodiak High School in 1972.
“I started teaching here at a younger age than most people I knew,” LeDoux said. “I never planned to be a teacher because that was the last thing I wanted to do. But working through the summers with children in outdoor programming made me think this was great.”
His original focus, he said, was on content, but he found he enjoyed working with students in general.
“Helping them to find vision and helping them to find success as learners so they can go out into the world became more important than just teaching the content,” LeDoux said.
LeDoux taught five years at Kodiak High School, while also teaching night classes at Kodiak College. He then decided to pursue his administrator’s credential at UAF and took a year off, working as a dormitory head resident while earning the credential.
He returned to Kodiak to teach computer programming full time.
“That was fun because with programming you get to teach kids how to think and because they can play with math and immediately see the results on a screen,” LeDoux said. “They were doing all kinds of things they thought they could never do.”
LeDoux was assistant principal at KHS for two years, followed by eight years as its principal.
His administrative career transitioned to the district central office for two years, overseeing staff development and federal programs and grants.
“I wrote millions of dollars in grants in my spare time because I wanted to do things for kids,” LeDoux said. “I wrote several grants to create an alternative school for kids that weren’t as successful but could do an alternative program.”
He said one of his highlights during that time was being Chiniak School’s principal.
“During that year (1995), Elaine Griffith from Chiniak School was the National Teacher of the year,” LeDoux said. “I was her principal that year, though a different principal was with her before that. But that year was sort of fun working with the staff.”
Following the Central Office stint, LeDoux was named North Star Elementary’s principal and served there for 10 years, from 1997 to 2007.
“I stayed there 10 years but I was still responsible for a lot of other things, such as technology and managed the growth of the mill system,” LeDoux said. “I ended up with a lot more jobs than I was assigned — it was my own fault because I always raised my hand to volunteer.”
After a decade at North Star, LeDoux was appointed superintendent for a year before he joined then-Gov. Sarah Palin’s administration as the education commissioner in 2008, a role he carried over into Sean Parnell’s administration after Palin resigned in July 2009.
LeDoux said during his education career, he was president of the Alaska Secondary Principals Association and of the Alaska Council of School Administrators, which allowed him to create connections.
“About half way into being superintendent, I got a call from the governor saying ‘I need a state commissioner of education,’” LeDoux said. “When Sarah Palin was putting together her transition team after she was elected, she had asked if I would facilitate her education transition team. When she was picking her commissioner, we had some discussions and I was selected.”
LeDoux said one of his largest accomplishments while education commissioner was Alaska signing on to the Interstate Compact for Military Youth.
“The Interstate Compact is designed to facilitate transfers for military family kids from school to school,” LeDoux said.
The second big achievement, he said, was developing Parnell’s Alaska Performance Scholarship plan, which provides financial aid to eligible graduating Alaska high school students.
“It really invites kids to work hard in school, and it’s provided a lot of money to kids,” he said.
LeDoux spent 2 1/2 years as education administrator before leaving the office in December 2010.
LeDoux returned to Kodiak and spent five years doing consultant work, but most of his time was spent finishing his Ph.D. in technology and indegionous studies from UAF.
LeDoux returned to the district as superintendent in March 2017, serving in the role since then.
FOCUS ON STUDENTS, SUCCESS
LeDoux borrows a few phrases that he uses to guide his educational philosophies, including “Prove all things hold fast to that which is good.”
“When I was assistant principal, I didn’t throw away kids,” LeDoux said. “I told people I’m not an executioner, instead I listened to kids and never punished them. I believe in consequences that if you made a choice there would be consequences but you knew it.”
Curiosity has always been a focal point in his view of education.
“A student is supposed to look at the world with curiosity,” LeDoux said. He said when teaching some science-based classes he would take students out to study a tree and have them generate questions.
“Curiosity is part of how we learn, and knowledge should start with questions based on that curiosity,” LeDoux said.
He said the goal is to create the concept of intervention of future behavior. A poster with the “hold fast” quote hangs in his office, something he’s had for decades.
“What it represents is that in every child there’s just a child, and it has told me to look for the good in the kids,” he said. “It’s the foundation for everything I do.”
Assistant Superintendent Geoff Smith, who served under LeDoux as a teacher at North Star, said students have always come first with LeDoux.
“His priority and vision have always been centered around students. Students come first as it should be the case,” Smith said. “With Larry, he doesn’t just say it, he follows it up with his actions. Every decision is made in the best interest of the students.”
He said he’s told teachers that making decisions are based on three things: having the right or operating out of power, being right about doing something and doing the right thing.
“Those are all different matters,” he said. Making a decision based on power, he said, results in quick conclusions but comes with blowback, while one based on being right about something involves ego.
“We get down to doing the right thing, and I tell my administrators that when we have a student in front of you, it’s a gray area,” he said. “There is no right or wrong, and you have to find the best way to help that child and change their behavior.”
LeDoux said doing the right thing builds authority granted by others, instead of something based on a position.
LeDoux said district-level and school-site administrators have recognized this.
“I can’t claim anything really good other than I have incredible people standing in the gap for kids,” LeDoux said. “I feel pretty good about that, and that’s why I feel I can leave. The work and transition have already been done, we’ve just got to make adjustments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.