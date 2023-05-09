It’s Kodiak Crab Festival season, and you still have time to get involved.
The deadline for sponsoring an event at Kodiak’s largest communitywide festival is Wednesday, and the deadline for participating in the Kodiak Crab Festival parade is Monday.
It’s also not too late for you, your civic group, company or faith-based organization to volunteer at the 65th annual festival.
“[Crab Festival] impacts our community in a really positive manner, it brings people together...,” said Jena Lowmaster, interim executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors Crab Fest.
“I think it’s really important we have opportunities like this for the community to come together, no matter if you’re Coast Guard, if you’re a fishing family, if you’re just living in Kodiak or you’ve been here your entire life. It’s important for everybody to come together and have a really fun time.”
Several regular events already are booked or in the works for this year, including all kinds of races and competitions, Galley Tables, the Kodiak Kindness’ silent auction, performances from the Alutiiq Dancers and other music groups, the Norm Holm Survival Suit Race, the Veterans Memorial Service and Blessing of the Fleet, and the 4H pancake breakfast, among other things.
For the second straight year, the Kodiak Daily Mirror will be hosting the KDM Token Search. Much more on this later, but the winner will receive $1,000.
There also will be plenty of activities for the kiddos, including the Crab Festival Shrimp Parade, Crawl the Rock, Baby! and the Rotary Fish Toss, among other things.
There also will be more than 50 vendors at Crab Fest, ranging from all kinds of food to all kinds of arts and crafts.
In addition to participating in an event and attending the festival, volunteering at Crab Fest is a great way to get involved in Kodiak. Currently, the chamber has 35 volunteer shifts still needing to be filled. Volunteers will be needed to help staff the Chamber’s booth and assist with the parade, among other things. Shifts occur in two-hour intervals, and people can sign up by going to kodiakcrabfest.com and clicking on the “Events” tab.
“[Volunteering] is a great way to meet people,” Lowmaster said. “It’s a great way to get involved in your community. It’s a lot of fun, rain or shine. Everybody always comes out, and it’s really rewarding to see people having a great time and be a part of that and help.”
Volunteering at Crab Fest also can be a good way for teams at work, in civic clubs or with your faith-based organization to give back and get to know each other better.
“Volunteering helps with the success of Crab Festival. We sell our Crab Fest merchandise. It also allows us to be able to help tackle any of the issues that may arise during Crab Fest,” Lowmaster said. “It also just shows the importance of everyone helping out in the community as a whole.”
To sign up for an event or to be a part of the parade go to kodiakcrabfest.com or call the chamber at 907-486-5557.
