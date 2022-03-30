Former state Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, a constitutional conservative, said he filed on Monday to finish the late Don Young’s term in Congress.
The 71-year-old is one of two hopefuls so far from the Fairbanks area as the list of candidates grows. The other local candidate is Bill Hibler, a left-of-center retired professor. The deadline to file for the special primary election for U.S. Representative is 5 p.m. Friday.
Multiple well-known Alaskans are pondering a run, according to media reports.
Republican Nick Begich, whose grandfather preceded Young in Congress, and Democrat Christopher Constant, who belongs to the Anchorage Borough Assembly, plan to run as candidates for the remaining term plus another full two-year term, according to the Associated Press.
The campaign of Al Gross, who was defeated in 2020 after challenging U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, confirmed that he will also seek to replace Young, according to KINY radio.
Coghill is not committed to run for the full term in Congress but rather the remainder of the current term, which ends in January, he said.
Since leaving the Alaska Legislature in 2020 after being defeated in the Republican primary following 22 years of service, Coghill has sold a house, built a house, had two knees replaced and started a new job at the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, he said.
“You feel responsible for what you know, and I know Alaska well,” said the son of a constitutional convention delegate who grew up in Nenana.
Coghill wants to make sure the batch of candidates includes a constitutional conservative with extensive knowledge of Alaska.
“I am going to bet there will be a lot of people like me up there, but if not, I want to be there,” he said.
Hibler was also defeated in a primary election in 2020 after unsuccessfully seeking the Democratic party nomination to challenge Young. He has lived in Alaska for almost 50 years.
The self-identified Bernie Sanders Democrat and professor emeritus ran on climate change saying, “I believe we cannot conserve our way out of climate change; we must science our way out.”
According to the Alaska Division of Elections, the lineup so far also includes Gregg Brelsford, undeclared, of Anchorage; Bob Lyons, Republican, of Houston; J.R. Myers, Libertarian, whose address is listed in Cut Bank, Montana; and Stephen Wright, Republican, of Wasilla.
