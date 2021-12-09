An $832,000 grant from the Afognak Native Corp. will help pay for a number of Kodiak Island Borough School District purchases, following the Board of Education’s action Monday night.
The grant comes from the native corporation’s share of original CARES Act funding signed by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, according to a staff report from Damon Hargraves, the district’s director of federal programs.
“It’s a big deal and unusual for us to receive this donation,” Hargraves told KDM Tuesday. “The significant part is that they reached out to us about this grant and that speaks to our community relationship with our native corporations.”
The Afognak Native Corp., whose shareholders reside mostly in Port Lions and the village of Afognak, received $19.2 million from the CARES Act, out of a pool of $8 billion allocated nationally to native tribes and corporations.
“This is one of the most interesting grants I’ve ever seen come across my desk,” said Superintendent Larry LeDoux during Monday’s meeting.
According to LeDoux, Afognak Native Corp. reached out to the district about the grant.
“They wanted to contribute some of the funds to the school district; they gave some parameters and we met,” LeDoux said. “We identified a number of areas that we would never be able to use under other circumstances but felt it would enhance our programs.”
LeDoux said the list was sent out with a request for $1.5 million, but it took some time before the corporation responded. The concern, he said, was based on the fact that CARES Act funding must be spent by Dec. 31.
“To spend those kinds of funds, it means you have to go out to bid or follow all kinds of protocols — you have to do everything right,” LeDoux said.
The corporation called the district a few weeks ago, he said, and said it would provide the $832,000 in funding “to do some of the projects they felt passed muster.”
“The dilemma we had at the time was what could we do that was approved that has to be here on the island, not ordered, but here,” he said.
From a list of 13 items totalling $832,000, the district could fund four items for a total of $355,000: a software deal, upgrades to the district’s radio communications system, Apple laptops for classified staff who work with children and preschool playground equipment.
The computers will be assigned to paraprofessionals who work with students on remote learning and cannot total more than $95,000 in the purchase order. While classified staff are assigned iPads, teacher aides and other student-orientated classified staff are hindered by an iPad’s limited use, according to a staff report.
The $40,000 software deal is for an expansion of the district’s use of DocuSign, a service used for “signing, sending, and managing the many documents handled on a daily basis” that became increasingly useful during the pandemic. While the district had one account, its finance, payroll, human resources, maintenance and special education departments have come to rely on its use.
Another $120,000 will be spent to upgrade the district’s radio communications system, which is 25 years old.
“In addition to being outdated, replacing individual components piecemeal over the years has resulted in a mismatched system with unreliable inter-functionality,” according to the purchase request. “An upgraded system would improve critical communications throughout all district sites.”
The playground upgrades under the agreement with Afognak Native Corporation would cost at most $100,000, but the board approved a contract totaling $41,322.
“There were things on the list that we knew we could get so it was very important to get the board’s approval as soon as possible,” LeDoux said. Time was critical enough, he said, to justify moving Monday’s board meeting up from its original Dec. 13 date “to take care of all the business and purchases in one sweep.”
The district would be unable to approve contracts for 11 other items before the spending deadline unless legislation extending the deadline is approved, according to LeDoux. The U.S. Senate passed the bill in October, but it remains in the House of Representatives.
LeDoux said if the House approves the extension and President Joe Biden signs it, the district can move forward with the remainder of its list.
“We’re hoping it is extended,” he said.
If not, the district has to rescind the remaining $477,000 back to the Afognak Native Corporation.
“This has just been an incredible gift from the Afognak Native Corporation to the community,” LeDoux said. “It was their idea … and we are very appreciative of it.”
Board member Duncan Fields called the donation from Afognak “unprecedented.”
“It creates a new dynamic to the working relationship between Native corporations and the school district,” Fields said. “I trust as we work through the process and possible extension that we revisit spending opportunities and possibly this board meeting with the Afognak Native Corporation regarding this generous gift.”
