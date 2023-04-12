Kodiak History Museum

Courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

The Junior Curators are shown looking at artifacts at the Kodiak History Museum. 

The Kodiak History Museum is introducing Summer Curators, a new summer camp program designed to engage kids in Kodiak’s history and museums.

The new program will get kids involved with hands-on activities, take them on outings to local historical sites, and has other events planned for youth. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.