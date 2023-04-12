The Kodiak History Museum is introducing Summer Curators, a new summer camp program designed to engage kids in Kodiak’s history and museums.
The new program will get kids involved with hands-on activities, take them on outings to local historical sites, and has other events planned for youth.
“The thing about history is that history is always in the making,” said Kodiak History Museum Curator Lynn Walker. “What we are experiencing now becomes Kodiak’s history in the future. One way to engage kids in Kodiak’s history is to get them to consider the mark that they will leave on Kodiak throughout their life here.”
The project will be themed the “Future Historians Club,” and will bring history to the present day by looking into the future, according to a statement.
The Summer Curators program is adapted from the museum’s Junior Curators program. In its first year, Junior Curators introduced kids to history, artifacts handling and processing, and exhibit design. In addition, the program has done scavenger hunts and created newspapers using articles from historical events as some of its hands-on events.
The program is made for kids in grades 3-8 and will take part in two sessions. Session One, for grades 3-5, will be from June 14-17, and Session Two, for grades 6-8, will be June 21-24. The four-day-long sessions will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Registration opens today, with limited spots available. Registration can be done in-person or online and costs $300 per child.
