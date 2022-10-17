There was very little drama after the Kodiak Island Borough and City of Kodiak ballot canvassing last week.
All of the candidates who led after preliminary vote counting on Oct. 4 kept their leads after the Oct. 12 tally of more than 800 areawide and village absentee and by-mail ballots.
Only about 14% of registered voters boroughwide cast ballots in the 2022 municipal elections.
On the Borough Assembly side, former Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux ran away with one of the two three-year Assembly seats, leaving incumbents Scott Arndt and Jared Griffin to battle for the remaining seat.
Griffin led Arndt by 28 votes in preliminary counting, but saw that lead narrow to two on canvass night, prompting an automatic machine recount and a relatively rare canvass board judgment on an “ambiguous ballot” — one that the voting machine couldn’t read.
“We fed the ballot through the machine, and it wouldn’t go, so we had to hand count it,” said borough clerk Nova Javier. If the hand-counted ballot had swung Arndt’s way, only one vote would have separated the two incumbents. But the canvass board counted the ambiguous ballot for Griffin, who ended up on top by a vote total of 626 to 623.
In the other contested Assembly race, for a one-year term, incumbent Joseph Delgado grew his seven-vote election night lead to 36 votes after the canvass and defeated challenger Cort Neff with a vote total of 657 to 621.
In the Borough’s two uncontested races, Assembly member Aimee Williams was elected mayor with 1,216 votes, and James Pryor was elected to the Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education after receiving 1,160 votes.
Pryor is replacing Julie Cain Hill, who is retiring from the board as its president. When the school board meets on Oct. 24, Pryor will be sworn in and the board will immediately reorganize itself, selecting a new president at that time.
The only ballot measure was to see if Kodiak Island Borough Assembly seats were to remain with areawide representation rather than being apportioned. The vote affirming the status-quo passed by a wide margin, 1,220-107.
Jim Carmichael, Mike Dolph, Jason Bunch and Billy Ecret earned seats on their respective service area boards.
One the city side of the ballot, incumbents City Councilman John Whiddon (335 votes) and Charles Davidson were winners of two three-year terms. Challenger Bruce Schlacter came in third behind Davidson with a vote count of 284-259.
Voter turnout in the two city precincts was 12.7 percent. Borough turnout was just over 14% areawide, with the Chiniak precinct polling the best at 29%. Old Harbor had the lowest voter turnout, with only eight of 124 registered voters, or 6%, casting ballots.
The Borough Assembly will certify election results at its regular meeting set for 6:30 p.m. this Thursday. The City Council certified its election at its regular meeting last Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.