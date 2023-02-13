Last week, the Health Facilities Advisory Board met for the first time, and it discussed, among other things, how the Borough Assembly can be more proactive when it comes to meeting the facility needs for Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
The board was created recently to serve in an advisory capacity for the Borough Assembly to get better information on the condition of health care facility capital projects, and its members are required to meet with hospital administrators and designees.
The first Borough Assembly members to be appointed to the board were Scott Arndt, Jared Griffin and Geoffrey Smith, all of whom volunteered to serve. Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad holds a regular seat and hospital Administrator Karl Hertz was present in the meeting.
At its first meeting, the advisory board discussed developing a mechanism to allow the Kodiak Island Borough, which leases the hospital and long-term-care facility to Providence, to meet current demands of the facilities, which already have several high-dollar items in need of immediate replacement.
Conrad has said in past Borough Assembly meetings that chillers in the main facility’s HVAC system are in need of replacement, and it could take as long as 2024 or 2025 before they can be replaced. He said in last Thursday’s advisory board meeting that the cost to replace this system could run several million dollars, and it isn’t the only part of the facility in need of improvements.
Before the advisory board was in place, Providence chose to pay for certain needed elements to continue the operation of the hospital. For instance, it had to complete a laundry remodel to meet new standards.
“A lot of this should be paid for [with] repair and replacement funds,” Conrad said. If certain aging elements of the facility were to fail, patients would need to be sent to Anchorage to receive treatment, according to Conrad and Hertz.
“In the past, administrators have just said, ‘Just get it here. Because we don’t want to close the hospital,’” Hertz said at the advisory board meeting.
Currently, the interim borough manager’s spending authority is only $25,000. Issues arise when urgent needs of the health care facility require more funds than this. According to Conrad, a recent issue at Providence regarding fuel tanks required him to go $28,000 over his spending limit. He said it could take the borough several weeks to approve high-dollar items that the facility may need. Conrad said the current system of using “repair and replacement funding” does not work because changes and needs are driven by regulatory boards, commissions and inspections.
Advisory board discussion was not just directed to meet immediate demands of the facility, but to proactively address issues that could be years down the road.
“I think we can get there relatively quickly,” Conrad said. The Borough Assembly recently listed an addition to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center as its top priority this year when it comes to seeking and securing federal funding. The total amount being sought is $54.39 million.
“Health care designs are changing; health care delivery models are changing, and so it’s probably a little short sighted for us to tear down the old building and throw up a new one without giving some considerations as to what the health care needs of Kodiak are going to be in [the future],” Hertz said in the meeting.
To be more proactive, Conrad suggested putting resources into identifying emergent requirements of the facility. Conrad said in the meeting it could cost $300,000 to look into the future needs of health care in Kodiak.
“If you’re looking at $50-70 million investments in health care facilities and trying to figure out what’s going to come about in the next 20 years in health care, it’s really not that much,” Conrad said, in reference to the $300,000 cost for a facilities’ study.
The advisory board is reviewing materials provided by Conrad and has scheduled its next meeting for March 2.
