CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Barometer Mountain Trail
Length: 3.2 miles; Elevation gain: 2,312 feet; Route type: Out and back
Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 3 hours and 22 minutes to complete. This trail is great for hiking, and it’s unlikely you’ll encounter many other people while exploring.
TODAY
• 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
• 6-10 p.m.: Game night at Grand Slam, 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• Every Friday night the band “Under the Moose” performs at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Made in Kodiak Spring Market, St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 2932 Mill Bay Road.
• 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Kodiak Harvest Food Cooperative annual meeting, including a vendor market, silent dessert auction and music by Ellamy Tiller. Everything is being hosted by Kodiak Baptist Mission and is open to the public. Only KHFC members may vote in the board of directors election.
• 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Arts & Adventure Auction — All That Jazz. Afognak Center, 300 Alimaq Drive. Join the Kodiak Arts Council for its 32nd annual food, wine, music, art appreciation and bidding for a cause. Tickets are $20.
APRIL 15
• 7 p.m.: Galley Tables storytelling April event: Fools Rush In, St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 2932 Mill Bay Road.
APRIL 30
• 3 p.m.: Isle Bells’ Spring Ring with guest conductor David Harris, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums.
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 p.m.
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 p.m. Phone 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
