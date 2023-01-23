Kodiak High School students participated in a two-day workshop dedicated to seafood processing and preservation. Students were able to look at the science of seafood and its preservation, and they had the opportunity to get hands-on experience handling fish.
The workshop was held last week at Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center on Near Island. Almost 20 students and five staff members, including Superintendent Cyndy Mika and high school Principal Joyce Blair, took part in the workshop.
“Seafood is such an integral part of Kodiak that it is imperative that students understand what goes into seafood processing, the safety aspects of it, and what their role could be in the future,” teacher Corrie Davis said.
This is the third time the workshop has been held, and Davis said this was her second time to attend.
“We are learning about the science involved in food preservation and food safety,” Davis said. “We had some hands-on activities; we made salmon jerky, some candied salmon, and now we’re exploring laboratories. It’s a way to open up kids’ eyes to different career fields and career opportunities within Kodiak.”
KHS junior Alyssa Agmata told KDM her favorite part of the workshop was getting the opportunity to get hands on and filet the fish. “I love it. It’s great to see all of it happen. It’s fun to learn more about what we do in Kodiak... I suggest it to a lot of people.”
Seafood Technology Specialist Chris Sannito and Seafood Workforce Development Coordinator Caleb Taylor led the workshop for the students. Sannito said that the workshop is held every fall for commercial smokers, and Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center will be working on hosting another free workshop for the Kodiak community in early May.
“I enjoy working with the young people and hopefully inspire them to maybe look at working in food science someday,” Sannito said.
Past reporting by KDM says the idea for the student workshop was proposed by JoAnne Knight, the district’s arts and culture coordinator, after she learned about the classes offered at the Kodiak facility, which attract participants from across the country.
When Knight asked Sannito to host a workshop for students and teachers in the district, he was
excited about the idea. It was an opportunity to demonstrate to students what happens to fish after they are caught. While many of the student participants had been commercial fishing before, few know what happens in the fish processing plants.
“I think the workshop is really amazing. There is so much you can learn,” said senior Marcus Gunn in an interview with KDM. He said he shared an interest in fishing with his grandparents and was drawn to the workshop because of it.
Gunn said he had the chance to learn about a variety of topics such as skinning and chopping fish and water content relationship with bacteria. “There’s so much I could learn, and there is so much I did learn. ... It’s just so fascinating and interesting.”
