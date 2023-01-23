Chris Sannito

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Chris Sannito shows high school students a laboratory at the Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center last week. Students took part in a two-day workshop to learn about seafood processing and preservation. 

 Lev Oswell

Kodiak High School students participated in a two-day workshop dedicated to seafood processing and preservation. Students were able to look at the science of seafood and its preservation, and they had the opportunity to get hands-on experience handling fish.

The workshop was held last week at Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center on Near Island. Almost 20 students and five staff members, including Superintendent Cyndy Mika and high school Principal Joyce Blair, took part in the workshop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.