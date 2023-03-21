The herring watch continues at Sitka Sound, where aerial surveys have been ongoing for the past week. 

State fishery managers are predicting another huge haul of herring at Sitka — 30,124 short tons, or 60.25 million pounds. That is based on a herring biomass that is projected to be “among the highest observed over the past five decades.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.