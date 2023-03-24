The Kodiak High School Shakesbears are scheduled to present their fourth-annual “Shakesbears Showcase” this weekend.
The Showcase is scheduled for today and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Auditorium Drama Pod. The Saturday performance will also be streamed via Zoom. The Showcase is a presentation of several of the performance pieces the Shakesbears used during the state competition last month. The presentations will be divided into two acts and include a variety of oratories, solos and scenes, including performances from “The Six Times I Lost My Shoe,” “Proof” and “The Tragedy of the Scandies Rose.”
“We started practicing around Thanksgiving last year, looking for pieces and deciding what our lineup is going to be...,” Coach Jared Griffin said in an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “It’s amazing to see the amount of blood, sweat and tears that Kodiak kids go through to get into championship shape, on a much shorter timeline than other teams. I think that makes a championship even more meaningful for us.”
Streaming audiences can buy tickets online and will receive the streaming link for their household. Funds are used to support Shakesbears’ travel to tournaments.
“The Shakesbears earned their fourth-straight Division I state championship title in Drama this year, and they would like to present this Showcase as a thank you to the Kodiak community for supporting their work,” according to a statement.
In Act 1, the pieces are lighter, according to a statement. It is scheduled to feature humorous interpretation performances by freshman Ronan Hinman and Yuria Frost, an improv scene from junior Garrett Pittman and senior Kody Witherow, and a pantomime called “Heist.” In addition, Scout DeVries will give “a rousing and inspirational oratory on the importance of space research, a piece that coasted her to state finals,” according to a statement.
Freshman Tatiana Otto is scheduled to perform a “motivational solo.” Duet acting performances by freshmen Naomi Thomas and Jayla Olson, who were state finalists, and seniors Mary Grace Enriquez and Jennilyn Galleto, will also perform scenes that present alternate sides to family dynamics.
“All of the work that our freshman did to be able to compete at the championship level in their first year of high school is nothing short of spectacular. Audiences will be amazed at the freshman talent!” Griffin wrote to KDM.
Act 2 of the program features performances with more mature content that “audiences will die from laughter at.”
Sophomore Beth Miland earned 3rd place at the state championship for her performance of Jenny Lawson’s “The Six Times I Lost My Shoe.” Other comedic pieces include DeVries and Hinman’s duo interpretation of American marriages in the 1950s, and the Reader’s Theatre parody of Greek mythology — both of which were state finalists.
State finalists junior Jillian Dorner and Frost will perform a scene from the Pulitzer-prize winning play “Proof,” of which one judge noted was the best duet performance they had ever seen from high schoolers. Thomas earned straight first places in preliminary rounds with her take on the Medea myth, “an incredibly moving piece that will have you hugging your children until you can’t let go,” according to a statement.
Ending the Showcase will be the state champions’ Reader’s Theatre performance of “The Tragedy of the Scandies Rose,” which earned numerous accolades throughout the state championship for being “bold, innovative, emotional and meaningful.” The 12-minute program takes audiences through the horrors of facing death and what it means to survive Alaska waters.
Much of the Reader’s Theatre program was created directly from survivor testimony, and includes strong language and dark thoughts of fishermen before and during the sinking, and the survivors’ guilt that follows. It is intended for mature audiences.
“This is an intense performance of a local story close to the Shakesbears’ heart: The Shakesbears’ founding president [2018] and regular stage manager and mentor Bradly Cobban is grandson of the Scandies’ captain and nephew to a crewmember. “The Tragedy of the Scandies Rose” is dedicated to Cobban and his family, the survivors, and Kodiak fishermen,” according to a statement.
Griffin wrote that it feels rewarding to perform in Kodiak again after the success of the Shakesbears have had in their competitions. “Like taking a victory lap after a long race,” Griffin wrote. “This one is for our fans and supporters, and the community, to thank them for their support and encouragement. There’s also an elegiac feel to it too; we’re going to be putting these characters and pieces to rest, after having spent several months with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.