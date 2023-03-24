Shakesbears

Courtesy of Jared Griffin

The Kodiak Shakesbears show off their plaque for winning the drama title at the Drama, Debate and Forensics State Championships in February in Anchorage.  

The Kodiak High School Shakesbears are scheduled to present their fourth-annual “Shakesbears Showcase” this weekend.

The Showcase is scheduled for today and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Auditorium Drama Pod. The Saturday performance will also be streamed via Zoom. The Showcase is a presentation of several of the performance pieces the Shakesbears used during the state competition last month. The presentations will be divided into two acts and include a variety of oratories, solos and scenes, including performances from “The Six Times I Lost My Shoe,” “Proof” and “The Tragedy of the Scandies Rose.” 

