The Kodiak Veterinary Clinic plans to move next door within the next two years.
The clinic purchased the Friend Contractors LLC building on Mill Bay Road at the end of December. The building was listed for $1.5 million, but the clinic bought it for slightly less than that price, said Clinic Manager Beth Stewart.
Since the space is larger than the building that the clinic is currently in, it will be able to offer more services once it’s made the move, she said.
The clinic will renovate the property to create additional rooms for animal acupuncture, comfort areas for pets that are about to be euthanized and rooms where other services can be performed, she said.
“We’re just looking forward to getting in it and having more space so we can bring more opportunities for the animals,” Stewart said.
It will be at least a year before the clinic moves into the new building. Right now, the team is still trying to agree on how to renovate the building, she said.
The building contains a large bay area, and the clinic plans to put up walls to create more rooms there, Stewart said. That may seem like a straightforward task, but it’s the most difficult part of the process, she said. Everyone feels strongly about how to best renovate the new building, so they have yet to decide on a design, she said.
Once they settle on a design and start renovations, the clinic will look into hiring another doctor and more staff, she said.
The Kodiak Veterinary Clinic is leasing the building it is presently operating out of. That building has structural issues, which is part of the reason that the clinic decided to move out of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.