Cynthia Berns, vice president of community and external affairs for Old Harbor Native Corp., and former state senator Alan Austerman are two of the three people that Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed to the Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board.
“I think this is great,” said State Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, who also serves as Speaker of the House. “If he hadn’t appointed them, I would have. I think it’s going to be good for the Alaska Marine Highway and good for Kodiak. They’re in-tune enough with what needs to be done and would be great contributors.”
Stutes and President of the Senate Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, will each appoint two members to the board as well. Stutes plans to announce her appointees within the next 10 days, she said.
As members of the Marine Highway Operations Board, Berns and Austerman will advise the Commissioner of Transportation and Public Facilities on how to run the Alaska Marine Highway System. This task includes making recommendations on how to manage the ferry system.
Before the pandemic, the Marine Highway System generated an average of $6 to $7 million a month, KDM reported. In August, September and October, the Alaska Marine Highway System generated $4.7 million, $4.4 million and $2.3 million, respectively, according to Sam Dapcevich, public information officer for the Alaska Department of Transportation.
Budget cuts and staffing shortages have plagued the Marine Highway System for years. And the pandemic has not done the AMHS any favors either, Stutes told KDM in a past interview.
In addition to Berns and Austerman, Dunleavy also appointed Norm Carson, a retired Alaska State Trooper from Pelican, a city on Chichagof Island in the southeast part of the state. Carson served on the Marine Transportation Advisory Board — the entity which will be replaced by the Marine Operations Board — from December 2017 to September 2019.
Dunleavy will also appoint a union representative.
These appointments will take effect on Jan. 1.
