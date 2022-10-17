Elke Doom, the interim manager of the Royal Oak Township in the Detroit metro area, has been offered the job of Kodiak Island Borough manager, according to a story on the KMXT website. As of late Saturday evening, neither the Kodiak Island Borough website nor its YouTube channel had video from or information about action taken at the Oct. 13 meeting.

 Borough Mayor Bill Roberts told KMXT that Doom had accepted the position. A contract still needs to be negotiated and approved by the Borough Assembly. The previous manager had a starting salary of $130,000.

