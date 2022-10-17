Elke Doom, the interim manager of the Royal Oak Township in the Detroit metro area, has been offered the job of Kodiak Island Borough manager, according to a story on the KMXT website. As of late Saturday evening, neither the Kodiak Island Borough website nor its YouTube channel had video from or information about action taken at the Oct. 13 meeting.
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts told KMXT that Doom had accepted the position. A contract still needs to be negotiated and approved by the Borough Assembly. The previous manager had a starting salary of $130,000.
Doom was one of four finalists interviewed for the job last month, and she was in town to answer Borough Assembly member questions during a special meeting on Oct. 11.
Doom was Valdez city manager from 2017 to 2019, where she helped oversee construction of the city’s new boat harbor. She was the city manager in Eastpointe, Mich., from 2019 until last November, when she resigned and took the job as interim manager at Royal Oak Township, which has a Ferndale, Mich., mailing address and a population of 2,374, according to the 2020 Census.
She earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich., and a public management certification from Saginaw State University in Saginaw, Mich.
In remarks to the Borough Assembly as part of the interview process, Doom wrote: “I work closely with partners on the local, county and state level to achieve maximum results with business growth and expansion, retention and redevelopment. I have extensive experience and expertise in budgeting and finance, intergovernmental and community relations, downtown redevelopment, capital improvement projects and affordable housing.”
Doom’s hiring comes after the Borough Assembly fired its previous two managers in the span of just 14 months. Roxanne Murphy was let go in June at the end of a specially called meeting that was held for the purpose of discussing her six-month performance evaluation.
After a brief executive session, the Assembly agreed by a 6-0 vote and without discussion to terminate Murphy, effective immediately.
In September 2021, the Borough Assembly voted 4-3 to terminate then-manager Michael Powers, who had been in his role since May 2016.
