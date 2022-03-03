Just when the Trosvigs thought a baby wasn’t in the cards, they’ll soon have enough little ones to field an infant curling team.
Kodiak couple Stephanie and Harlan Trosvig are expecting quadruplets. You read that right. Quadruplets. When the Kodiak quads are born, they will be Alaska’s second set of quadruplets and the first since 1994 when the Davenport quads — from Wasilla — were born at Providence Hospital in Anchorage.
“My husband and I are both extremely excited to experience something that most people never get to experience,” Stephanie said.
How rare are spontaneous quadruplets? Try 1 in 700,000 to 1 in 1 million, according to a recent article on insider.com that cited OB-GYN doctor Kecia Gaither.
The Trosvigs, both 2014 graduates of Kodiak High School and both 25, married in April 2020. After a miscarriage and a year of failed attempts at having a baby, the couple found themselves in a hospital room patiently waiting for the results of an ultrasound in November. They couldn’t believe what they saw, both doing double-takes at the screen.
“It seemed odd that there appeared to be more than one,” Stephanie wrote on the Kodiak Quadruplets Facebook page. “We easily figured that maybe we didn’t know what we were looking at after all because what are the odds?”
The ultrasound actually revealed five gestational sacs — four of them had heartbeats, and one was an empty sac. Stephanie said her family has a history of multiples, with her dad’s side of the family having two sets of twins. Stephanie noted they did not use in vitro fertilization, which is the most common question she has been asked since announcing the arrival in January.
“I think I was in shock and denial for a little while,” Stephanie said. “I think there is a part of me that still doesn’t understand that there are four babies inside of me.”
Since the life-altering news, the Trosvigs have bought a house, outfitted the house with baby items and sold their vehicle for a family-sized rig. They buy everything in fours or pairs.
The Trosvigs are currently in Anchorage with two of their three dogs living in a rental and will remain there for the next few months since the hospital in Kodiak can’t handle the birth of quads. Stephanie is 24 weeks into the pregnancy. She said the average for a quad pregnancy is 30 weeks. That means only a handful of more weeks of uninterrupted nights for the couple.
“A lot of people are trying to tell us to enjoy the time that we have because it is quiet,” Stephanie said.
Stephanie has to eat an extra 1,200 calories a day to provide the four babies with the nutrients they need. However, she hasn’t acquired any crazy cravings like peanut butter-covered pickles.
“I’m extremely thankful for how fortunate I have been so far,” she said. “I haven’t had any complications. It is definitely getting more and more uncomfortable by the day. The babies are getting bigger and busier by the day.”
After the babies — two boys and two girls — are born, Stephanie said they would have to live in the NICU until full term. Doctors will then decide when the family can return to The Rock.
Stephanie is on modified bed rest, which is difficult for somebody always on the go. Over the years, Stephanie has made headlines for winning the Eric Lochman Big Buck Contest twice (ages 15 and 16), selling crab at CrabFestival, recording music in Los Angeles under the name “Krimson” and producing a YouTube series called Krimson Trail. Her family owns and runs Kodiak Safaris lodge in Larsen Bay. Harlan is a sportfishing guide at the family lodge and is also a commercial fisherman.
“I’ve done some outdoor videos of hunting and fishing,” she said. “I’m sure those videos will now slide into parenting and growing little ones in the outdoors of Kodiak.”
To follow the journey of the Kodiak Quads, visit the Kodiak Quadruplets Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kodiakquadruplets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.