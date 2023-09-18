Kodiak’s school board will vote tonight on whether to re-open the Karluk village school, after a report that the village has reached the required minimum 10 students to gain state funding.
Monday’s vote will come after a months-long campaign by the Karluk Tribal Council to attract families to town with offers of free housing and other incentives.
Kodiak Island Borough School Board President Dave Johnson says the village has met its goal in time for the board to act. “That has been their intention, and they came right down to the wire,” Johnson told KDM.
Repeated attempts by telephone, fax and e-mail to reach the Karluk Tribal Council office Friday were unsuccessful.
Friday was the deadline for Karluk to meet KIBSD’s deadline to start the process of re-opening the village school. If the board votes tonight to re-open Karluk School, the district will apply to the Alaska Department of Education to provide funding based on enrollment.
Students would need to be enrolled and present each day between Oct. 2 and Oct. 31, during what is known as the “October count” period. Those dates are what the state uses to determine student enrollment totals.
Last month, Assistant School Superintendent Kim Saunders offered a brief financial report on re-opening the school.
She said Karluk School, with a student population of the state funding minimum 10, would bring in about $371,500. Building upkeep, utilities, one teacher, a part-time helper, curriculum and other costs will come in at approximately $439,000.
“There’s a gap there — enrollment numbers will go a ways toward funding the school — … we would have to fill in,” Johnson said.
Another missing piece is finding a teacher for the school. The district has not hired one, and Johnson said the district currently has no housing arrangement in Karluk. “We still have to get a teacher in there, but our concern is housing.”
Staying at the school is not an option, he said. “I’ve slept in plenty of school gyms for sports, but asking someone, and their family, to do that for a school year is something different.”
Getting the borough-owned school building itself in condition to re-open shouldn’t be a big deal, district Maintenance and Facilities Director Darin Hargraves told the school board last month. He said he was “pleasantly surprised” at the condition of the school after an Aug. 10 visit. “We thought we’d be walking in to broken pipes, but there were none. There was no mildew, and no bats in the gym.”
Hargraves said there hasn’t been a lot of maintenance performed over the past seven years. “… But it appears the borough has been keeping up with the boiler.”
Hargraves said it would take about 80 staff hours to re-open the school after completing minor tasks like changing batteries and bulbs in emergency lighting, updating fire extinguishers and other safety equipment, resetting digital boiler controls, stopping some minor plumbing leaks and fixing a few lighting ballasts.
“Overall, the building wasn’t in too bad a shape, it just needs a little TLC,” Hargraves told KDM. “… If it would be put back into service, we can get it open.”
Johnson said he’s encouraged by the work that’s been done to this point, and will support re-opening the school. “I look forward to the day we can re-open the school. We just have to do it right.”
