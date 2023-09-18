KIBSD logo

Kodiak’s school board will vote tonight on whether to re-open the Karluk village school, after a report that the village has reached the required minimum 10 students to gain state funding.

Monday’s vote will come after a months-long campaign by the Karluk Tribal Council to attract families to town with offers of free housing and other incentives. 

