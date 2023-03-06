The Borough Assembly’s newly created Health Facilities Advisory Board is planning to recommend development a facilities study to identify the emergent needs of health care in Kodiak.
The Health Facilities Advisory Board serves in an advisory capacity for the Borough Assembly to get better information on the condition of health care facility capital projects, and its members are required to meet with hospital administrators and designees.
The study, if approved by the Borough Assembly, would compare services currently being delivered and service changes realized in recent years to procedures required or anticipated as treatment abilities either grow or contract as health care designs and delivery models change.
The cost of a facilities study would be almost $300,000, said Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad, during the advisory board’s meeting last Thursday.
“The facilities the borough owns now in their original design don’t meet the current needs of health care delivery on the island, and certainly would not meet future needs depending on how health care changes...,” hospital Administrator Karl Hertz said at that same meeting. “We have to have a plan so we know how we want to fix it, and if the fixes will be appropriate 10-15 years in the future.”
In addition to new delivery methods and technology advancements, Kodiak’s increasing number of seniors and a potential increase in the number of Coast Guard members coming to Kodiak when Base Kodiak starts to homeport new vessels will all lead to the need for more health care services.
“This will define if the borough [needs] to anticipate population trends and current projection of the increased staffing for the USCG, which directly will affect the health care providers that deal with the non-military dependent population,” Conrad wrote to KDM in an email.
The age and condition of Kodiak’s residents will also influence the focus of health care services provided. Local providers would be interviewed to gain perspectives on the anticipated future needs of the different groups within Kodiak, according to Conrad.
“We don’t want to overbuild, we don’t want to underbuild,” Hertz said at the meeting. “We’ve just got to have a good idea of what’s going on. There will be impact, though.”
The Borough Assembly has listed an addition to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center as its top priority this year when it comes to seeking and securing federal funding. The total amount being sought is $54.39 million.
“I think understanding what the future needs of a hospital building are on the island are pretty important before the [Borough Assembly] can make a decision on how [it wants] to move forward,” Hertz said at the meeting. “Maybe health care delivery will look so different in the future that the current structure has to change completely. I think it’s important, maybe, to use some of those dollars” to fund the study.
The Health Facilities Advisory Board has stated it will be bringing the [conversation around whether to have a study] before the Assembly in an upcoming work session. It has scheduled its next meeting for May 8 at 3 pm, so it can bring its discussions before the Assembly before the board’s next meeting.
