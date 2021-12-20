Dave Conrad, the Kodiak Island Borough’s interim manager, has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to accept funds from the Health & Equitable Communities Program through June 30, 2024.
The agreement was announced at the Borough Assembly’s Dec. 16 meeting.
The program was created to support organizations that devise activities and strategies to promote healthy, equitable communities around the state. Funds are directed toward activities that impact high-risk, underserved population groups.
A total of $76,950 will be split between the Kodiak Area Native Association and the Kodiak Community Health Center. Another $11,542 will go to the Brother Francis Shelter.
In other business:
• The Borough Assembly approved a grant a agreement that would give The Salvation Army Kodiak Corp. $12,345.50 to assist the organization in providing food to homeless residents and people in need.
• The Borough Assembly voted 4-2 to postpone a decision on whether to amend Kodiak Island Borough code to add a land acknowledgement to the agenda for the next regular assembly meeting on Jan. 6, 2022. According to the Alutiiq Museum, “Land acknowledgements offer a commitment to understanding local history and Native homelands, as well as the treaties, tribal status, and the governance of an area.” In many situations, land acknowledgements take the form of a statement read aloud before meetings. All of the Assembly Members agreed that there should be regular land acknowledgements before every meeting, there was a disagreement on how they should be conducted and if the ordinance should pass before all of the details were sorted out.
• Roy Thomas’s resignation from the Consolidation Committee took effect Dec. 13. Thomas served on the board for two years. In his letter of resignation, which was filed on Dec. 5, he stated that he was retiring because, “as the New Year approaches other activities important to [his] family will press [his] time and make consistent participation with the committee difficult.” There is now a vacancy on the Consolidation Committee.
• The deadline for the Senior Citizen, Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption Applications are due on Jan. 15, 2022.
• The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation drafted proposed changes to regulations about Oil Discharge Prevention and Contingency Plans and Streamlined Plans in the Prince William Sound. Public comments are being accepted until Jan. 31, 2022.
