There are 388 known, active cases of COVID on the island as of Monday, according to the Emergency Operations Center. This is a 38% decrease from the number of cases reported by the EOC on Friday, although the island is still on “high alert” based on the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ standards.
There are two people actively hospitalized on the island due to reasons associated with COVID as of Monday. The two people have been hospitalized since at least Friday, based on numbers reported by the center. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 110 hospitalizations related to COVID as of Monday. There were no new hospitalizations reported between Friday and Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,284 known cases of COVID. Nine people on the island have died due to reasons associated with the pandemic, the EOC reported.
The Biden administration is distributing free at-home COVID tests to households that order them through www.COVIDtest.gov. Each household may receive up to four tests.
