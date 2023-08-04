There is a laundry list of perks for people living in Kodiak. Commutes with no traffic are in the Top 5. The new chief at Bayside Fire Station might have the fastest and easiest commute to work than anybody who calls The Rock home.
It takes less than 30 seconds for Scott Ellis to leave his apartment and enter his office. That’s because Ellis and his family reside in a loft above Bayside Fire Station.
It’s the shortest commute in his 37-year firefighting career.
“That is part of the agreement,” Ellis said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror earlier this week. “It’s not as uncommon as one would think in the United States. I’m starting to build a social network with other chiefs throughout the country that reside in the fire station with their family.”
A benefit of sleeping above the workplace is there is always a firefighter on staff. Not only can the community reach Ellis in an emergency, his family can as well. Toward the end of the hour-long interview, the youngest of his seven children — aged 6 to 24 — politely interrupted to inform her father that mom needed his help upstairs.
Like a professional, he said he would walk up the stairs after the interview. That might have been delayed because, after the interview, a Coast Guard member new to the island stopped in to inquire about volunteering.
Ellis — a native of the East Coast — said the Emerald Isle is a breath of fresh air.
“I have found here, in my humble experience, that people want to help,” he said. “In my line of work, that is the common denominator. If people want to help, I can work with that.”
As the station’s only full-time employee, Ellis is chief to upwards of 25 volunteers. Bayside’s firefighters are on-call volunteers who are paid stipends. Kodiak’s newest chief appreciates the time that his crew gives to keeping Bayside running and operating like a house that serves a metro city.
He has only been on the job since July 20, and already knows his new home is unique.
“It’s amazing. It is Kodiak. Kodiak is wonderful,” Ellis said. “The only thing that compliments the views and the location are the people.”
Not counting interim chiefs, Ellis is the fourth chief to head Bayside since Bob Himes retired after 18 years at the helm in 2014. Ellis follows Lee Finlayson, who was on the job for about a year.
Ellis hails from Connecticut, where he spent the last 23 years serving his hometown of Enfield, a population of more than 42,000, according to the 2020 Census. A lifelong firefighter, his final gig in Connecticut was fire marshal, a position second in command to the chief.
This is his first opportunity to be chief. He is prepared. Firefighting is a family business, as he rattled off close to 10 family members in the field, which included his late father and his oldest son, who is 24.
“I hit every rung on the ladder up,” Ellis said. “Every job that was available, I held at one point. I enjoyed having that ability to explore all those different avenues.”
He feels rejuvenated at Bayside, just like when he was a first-time cadet. Along with paperwork (he hopes to transition to a paperless house by the end of the year), he gets to do hands-on work, like leading training exercises, going out on calls, getting involved in the community, and, yes, even cleaning the house.
“I’ll clean the toilets and mop the floors,” Ellis said. “I want them (the volunteers) to maintain the important stuff. … Their time is super valuable to me, and I honor that commitment that they have to be here.”
He hopes to be the last off-island chief the Kodiak Island Borough must hire. He is a big believer in succession planning. Also, he plans to strengthen the department’s partnership with the special needs community — his 20-year-old son is special needs and is excited to be part of the local Special Olympics program.
“I can already see there are a number of wonderful individuals who already have exhibited and demonstrated amazing leadership qualities and abilities,” Ellis said.
Ellis applied and was offered the chief position at Bayside two years ago. It wasn’t the right time to uproot his family across the country. The timing was right this go around.
His friends have often asked him why Kodiak. His wife was born here at the Coast Guard hospital. Both her parents served in the Coast Guard. The family left when she was a toddler in the early 1980s and returned to her birthplace two years ago when her husband first applied for chief.
“It (the trip two years ago) just reinforced the fact that DNA runs strong,” Ellis said. “This is where we were kind of looking to be.”
Ellis cherishes every day that he gets to serve the community as a firefighter.
“The trust that society gives to a firefighter is just over the top,” he said. “ … I get choked up just thinking about it.”
