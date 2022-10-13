Kodiak’s high schoolers are about to get a lot better at telling stories.
On Thursday, “Scuttlebutt,” a junior version of Kodiak’s popular Galley Tables storytelling series, began at the Kodiak Public Library.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kodiak’s high schoolers are about to get a lot better at telling stories.
On Thursday, “Scuttlebutt,” a junior version of Kodiak’s popular Galley Tables storytelling series, began at the Kodiak Public Library.
For six weeks, teens can learn from experienced storytellers and podcasters about how to organize and tell a story, leading up to a Nov. 18 public performance at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium Drama Pod. The library practice sessions are not open to the public.
Organizer Ellamy Tiller said storytelling is a natural, ancient form of entertainment and expression, and a ton of fun.
“A good story is true, it’s real, it’s personal, it’s about something that matters to you. A good Scuttlebutt story makes your audience feel something. They may laugh; they may cry. Something is at risk in a good story, it can be a big risk or a small one.”
Galley Tables ran for eight seasons at the downtown conference center before the COVID pandemic hit. Tiller said it regularly drew big crowds and became a highly anticipated event.
“We’ve had great stories, about falling off a bike, having a baby, and finding or not finding the love of your life,” Tiller said. “One of the great things about Galley Tables is the community it builds. People will come up to you at the Safeway and say, ‘I heard your story, and I know exactly what you felt like.’”
Scuttlebutt storytellers will gain valuable lessons from local trainers Tiller and Daria Safronovra and learn from seasoned Anchorage podcasters Alice Qannik Glenn and Jacqui Lambert.
Glenn, a 30-year-old Utqiagvik Inupiat and host of “Coffee & Quaq,” (coffeeandquaq.com) focuses on Northern Indigenous life and is aimed at young people.
He teamed up with Lambert, a Kotzebue Inupiat entrepreneur and writer, to create “Native Time,” (facebook.com/NativeTimeAK) a multimedia production and marketing consortium highlighting contemporary Inupiat life. “I think it’s important [that] our Native culture is seen as something very alive and very diverse,” Lambert said.
Glenn and Lambert will sit in on the Nov. 10 training. Tiller said she’d try to set up a public event so local people can meet them. Tiller said each Scuttlebutt trainer has a lot to offer.
“We’ll be working on all the things you need to tell a good story, like tactics, how to draw an audience in, how to shape your story so it’s straight to the point.”
Scuttlebutt’s first session was held Thursday afternoon. Future sessions are set for 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the library. All 9-12 graders are welcome to register and attend.
No experience is necessary, and participants will not be required to perform at the Nov. 18 public event. Registration is available online, (facebook.com/healthykodiak/) or at a session. For more information, email Tiller at ellamy@kwrcc.org.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.