It’s about to get easier to fly out of Kodiak. Starting this summer, Alaska Airlines will increase the number of flights between Kodiak and Anchorage. Additionally, the airline will now offer more direct and nonstop flights out of Alaska and to major cities in the Lower 48.
There will be three daily flights from Kodiak to Anchorage at the end of spring. Going into summer, the airline will start running four daily flights between Kodiak and Anchorage, Alaska Airlines External Affairs Manager Tim Thompson said.
Alaska Airlines will introduce Embraer 175 jets into flights between Kodiak and Anchorage to carry the new schedule. Alaska Airlines started using E175s for service between Fairbanks, King Salmon and Dillingham in 2020. In May, the E175s will fly to Kotzebue, Nome and Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse.
E175s jets are smaller than standard Boeing 737s, the planes that currently fly between Anchorage and Kodiak. E175s can seat up to 76 passengers and their baggage, a number that is less than half the amount of people who can fly on a 737. Despite the smaller size, the flight experience should be the same for passengers, Thompson said.
“Utilizing the E175 allows us to increase frequency, especially in Kodiak, and it also helps us have the right size aircraft for the community,” Thompson said. “We know frequency is important to Kodiak residents.”
It will cost the same amount of money to fly on E175s and 737s. The kind of aircrafts that will be used during these flights will be determined by travel demand, he said.
“Having the right sized plane for certain markets makes sure the communities we serve have regularly scheduled jet service,” Thompson said.
Alaska Airlines will continue freight flights on a weekly basis or with drop-in service as needed, Thompson said. These flights will rely on separate, dedicated aircrafts, he said.
The introduction of the E175s will allow Alaska Airlines to divert more of its larger aircrafts toward longer flights, Thompson said. Alaska Airlines is also planning to start providing direct flights from Anchorage to Salt Lake City in the summer, according to Thompson. The airline will also increase the number of nonstop flights to Seattle from Fairbanks, Juneau and Ketchikan, he said.
