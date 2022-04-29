The Islander Bookshop will have a book-signing on Monday for author Steven Craig from noon to 6:30 p.m. He will be signing copies of “All Present and Accounted For: The 1972 Alaska Grounding of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Jarvis and the Heroic Efforts that Saved the Ship.”
The Cutter Jarvis was on patrol in the Bering Sea when it got caught in a storm. It started taking on water and heading toward a rocky shore, according to the book. The crew was approaching death’s door when a Japanese trawler came to its rescue.
Craig chronicles the almost-catastrophe through the perspective of 35 people tied to the event, he said.
“The story had never been told,” Craig said. “As I say in the book, it could easily have been the worst disaster in modern Coast Guard history if the ship had gone aground.”
The book was awarded a Silver Medal from the Military Writers Society of America for his research effort and writing, he said.
Kodiak is mentioned over 30 times in the book because of how many people traveled to the island, Craig said.
Craig did not initially plan to come to Kodiak, but one of his friends — also a retired Coastie — insisted that he stop by the island, because of the large Coast Guard presence that is tied to Air Station Kodiak, the largest Coast Guard base.
“Since [Craig is] retired from the Coast Guard, he thought it would be great to connect with the Coast Guard community and talk about the story,” Haffeman said.
Craig sais that he served in the Coast Guard for 38 years — eight years in active duty and 30 years in the reserve. He was called back to duty 14 times during his 30 years in reserves, mostly to respond to disasters, including Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ike, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, according to Craig. He was awarded five Coast Guard Commendation Medals for his work in the reserves, his resume states.
Craig first heard of the sinking of the Jarvis while he was in the Coast Guard, he said. In 1973, one of the service members on the Jarvis spoke to Craig about the terrifying experience and the story stuck with him for decades.
The Islander will be selling copies of “All Present and Accounted For” and Craig’s other two books, “Chronicles of Katrina” and “Italy Travels and Adventures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.