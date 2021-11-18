The debate over what amendments could be made to the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act continued in the halls of Congress on Tuesday, with impacts potentially being felt all the way to Kodiak.
The Magnuson-Stevens Act, passed in 1976, established the eight regional fisheries management councils that are responsible for regulating fishing in federal waters.
At this week’s legislative hearing, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, and the Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Jared Huffman, D-California, butted heads over proposed changes that Huffman made which would affect how the regional fisheries management councils function.
Young specifically took umbrage to many of Huffman’s suggestions over what role the Secretary of Commerce should play in managing fisheries. For example, Huffman proposes that the Secretary of Commerce take the lead on how states implement policies recommended by the councils. The secretary would define the boundaries of each council’s jurisdiction, and if a fish stock moves between two different areas, the secretary would determine which council has control over the contested fishery.
Young believes that the Secretary of Commerce should have minimal involvement in the process because they are an appointed administrator.
“I like the council system,” Young said. “If they have failed, show us and we can improve upon it. ... But don’t destroy what has worked well in the past.”
Young said that he supported many of the amendments Huffman is putting forth in his bill. Huffman’s bill has provisions that prioritize climate change as a threat to conservation, ones meant to increase transparency to the management process and revise ethical standards, including introducing rules against sexual harassment. Huffman also proposes that two Alaskan Native representatives be added to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which Young wholeheartedly supported.
“The big thing is it doesn’t do [Alaskan Natives] good to get on the Council if they don’t have the authority,” Young said at the hearing. “And I do believe [Huffman’s] bill passes most of it back to the Secretary [of Commerce].”
Young also put forth his own bill, which amended several sections of the Magnuson-Stevens Act as it stands. Many of his amendments emphasized the importance of subsistence fishing and the cultural impact of fisheries. Like Huffman, he promoted the use of new technology for collecting data.
Young also chose to change some words in the bill, like replacing “overfishing” with “depletion” in order to emphasize how threats to fish stock extend beyond fishing.
Marc Gorelnik, chair of the Pacific Fishery Management Council, who spoke on behalf of all of the regional management councils as a member of the Council Coordination Committee, stood in opposition to many of the proposed changes to the Magnuson-Stevens Act.
“I think it’s important from the perspective of the council that the guidance be provided in terms of outcomes as opposed to detailed descriptions of methods, because fisheries are different, communities are different,” he said. “That’s why we have eight regional fisheries management councils and not one.”
Gorelnik said that some of the regional councils lack the data to meet the current standards that are outlined in the Magnuson-Stevens Act and the new ones suggested would be impossible.
He also strongly opposed the suggested amendment that would require the regional fisheries management councils to document all communication made with federal agencies that are not related to routine fisheries management, which Huffman wrote as a way to increase the transparency of the regional fisheries management councils.
“[It] creates a tremendous administrative burden and will jeopardize our attorney-client relationship with NOAA general council,” he said at the hearing. “We know of no other organization subject to such requirements.”
As for the policies concerning transparency and protection for employees making reports of sexual harassment or sexual assault, the councils need more time to implement them than what Huffman proposes, Gorelnik said. As entities that only meet several times a year, and whose meetings often take place months apart, changes to standards could take years, according to Gorelnik. Not only that, but some changes would require training, which the councils may not be able to fund, he said.
Young could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.