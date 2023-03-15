Milton Keeter Jr., until recently the CEO and president of Alaska Aerospace Corp., resigned last Thursday after less than two years in the role.
Alaska Aerospace oversees the operations of the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island. The complex is a state-owned facility that launches government and commercial launch vehicles into space.
Keeter had held the position since October 2021.
“We are grateful for Milton’s dedicated service to [Alaska Aerospace], the [Department of Military and Veterans Affairs] and the state of Alaska,” said board Chairman Robert McCoy, in a statement. “During his tenure the spaceport had two launches and numerous launch attempts. We wish him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”
The role of Alaska Aerospace CEO has had significant turnover in the last few years.
Mark Lester took the role in 2019 and left in June 2021 to assume a new role as vice president of launch operations for the Tucson, Arizona-based Phantom Space Corp., according to previous KDM reporting.
John Cramer served as acting CEO for Alaska Aerospace from June to October 2021, when Keeter was hired.
Before him, Craig Campbell served as CEO of Alaska Aerospace from 2012 to 2019, according to Alaska Aerospace’s website.
Prior to joining Alaska Aerospace, Keeter was the director of launch safety and licensing at ABL Space Systems in El Segundo, Calif. Keeter is also a 20-year Air Force veteran having served in aircraft maintenance and flight safety operations. He holds a bachelor of science degree in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a minor in aviation safety and business administration, according to Alaska Aerospace’s website.
The board will be conducting a candidate search to fill the position. In previous searches they commissioned a five-member search team which used online job search capabilities. The team received applications from 43 candidates and selected Keeter unanimously. The board is accepting input from the community of Kodiak and stakeholders during the process.
