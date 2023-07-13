A total of 489,278 pinks had been caught commercially in Kodiak waters this season as of Tuesday, according to data from the nine regions in the Kodiak Management Area.
So far, the Karluk area continues to lead the island for the number of sockeyes and pinks, having netted 206,805 and 329,337, respectively.
Duck, Izhut and Kitoi bays continue to lead in the number of chums harvested, at 133,854, followed by Karluk with 89,501 fish.
The east and northeast areas, which include the Buskin River basin, are seeing more pinks, with 84,791 fish taken so far, followed by 64,742 chums and 60,908 sockeyes.
Islandwide as of Tuesday, the total salmon harvest sat at 437,882 sockeyes, 489,278 pinks, 295,676 chums, 5,278 silvers and 4,604 Chinook salmon. The total harvest sat at 1,232,718 fish.
“The bottom line seems to be that [the Alaska Department of Fish & Game] considers both the Kodiak sockeye and keta harvest below average through July 6,” Sam Freidman, a consultant with the McKinley Research Group, told KDM via email.
Through that date, the east and northeast areas had low cumulative sockeye salmon escapement, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Sockeye salmon escapement for Buskin Lake was 1,333 fish, Pasagshak Lake was 312 fish and Saltery Lake was 2,205 fish. The other major Kodiak districts have been experiencing the desired escapement range for sockeye salmon, according to ADF&G.
On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the closure of the Pasagshak River to sport and subsistence fishing for sockeye salmon. The sport fishery closure begins 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will last through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. The subsistence fishery closure begins at the same time and will be closed until further notice.
As of Tuesday, only 601 sockeyes had been counted through the Pasagshak River weir — the lowest total since 2018, when only 328 were counted. Last year, 1,168 sockeyes had passed through the weir by July 11.
“This is well below average and similar to previous years that did not achieve the escapement goal,” Area Management Biologist Tyler Polum said in a statement. “Typically, the run is about 29% complete by now, and even with recently improved counts there are few fish holding in the river, and it’s not expected to meet the escapement goal of 3,000 fish.”
The ADF&G statement added that sockeye salmon may not be targeted or retained during the closure. Sockeyes that are caught incidentally while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.
In June, sportfishing and subsistence fishing for sockeye salmon on the Buskin River was closed. As of Tuesday, only 1,357 sockeyes had been counted at the Buskin River weir, down by 5,179 from a year ago.
Subsistence sockeye salmon fishing on the Buskin is scheduled to reopen at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
There is currently little or no early information on sockeye runs at Kaflia, Swikshak, Miam, Uganik, Little River, Malina, Long Lagoon, Thorsheim, Perenosa Bay, Pauls Bay, Akalura, Horse Marine, and other minor sockeye salmon systems.
Kodiak’s salmon fisheries are experiencing catch quantities wildly different from previous year-to-date numbers. However, due to the way that these are measured, it is hard to make any assumptions yet, according to Friedman.
The year-to-date numbers are based on statistical weeks, starting on the first Saturday of the year, and not calendar dates. If measured by calendar dates there is a difference of five days between the year-to-date values presented, making the values “misleading,” according to Freidman.
The Weekly Alaska Salmon Harvest Update may get changed to get better methods of communicating week-to-week comparisons, according to Freidman. But “as we get deeper into this season, [statistics] will be more meaningful.”
Through statistical week 27, or July 8, the total amount of sockeye, the big money fish, caught in metric tons in Kodiak this year was 727, which is down 23% from 939 at this time last year. The entirety of Alaska has caught 60,501 metric tons of reds, which is down 5% from 63,962 metric tons in 2022.
For pinks, which is Kodiak’s bread-and-butter fish, the amount was up 308% to 343 metric tons, compared to 84 metric tons in 2021, the last odd-numbered year. Alaska as a whole has caught 2,922 metric tons of humpies so far in 2023, down 50% from 5,876 metric tons in 2021.
As of July 6, 66 seiners and 76 set gillnet fishermen had made deliveries in Kodiak, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game data.
