Kodiak resident and U.S. House of Representative-hopeful Mike Milligan is hoping to do well in the upcoming special election, but he’s not holding his breath, he said.
Milligan is one of 48 people running to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 31 people are vying for the following full term in the House.
Milligan doubts that he will be one of the top four finalists who will have a chance to take over Young’s seat until the end of his term next January.
In order for that to happen, Milligan will need a lot of media coverage, he said. He has not collected or spent any money on his campaign, and that alone has caused him to be overlooked by many media outlets, he said.
Many, but not all.
In addition to the KDM, Milligan has been interviewed by two members of Alaska Public Media, including KMXT News Editor Kirstin Dobrath, and the Anchorage Daily News sent out a candidate questionnaire in May to everyone whose name is on the ballot for the June 11 election, to which Milligan responded.
If people do their research and read the ADN’s questionnaire, Milligan thinks voters will find him appealing. He said he is the only candidate who responded to the questionnaire who stated that he opposes drilling in ANWR. Milligan is largely a single-issue candidate, and his issue is to oppose ANWR.
Milligan sees drilling in ANWR as a great threat to Alaska’s oil industry. Drilling in federal lands does not benefit the state of Alaska. It only detracts from development in state-owned lands west of ANWR, Milligan argued. If ANWR were to be developed, then the state should be compensated for it, he said.
If drillers pull out of ANWR, not only will the state be better off but the country will be on track to meet President Biden’s 30x30 Initiative, which aims to conserve at least 30% of the country’s lands and fresh waters and 30% of U.S. oceans by 2030, Milligan said. For the benefit of the country, there needs to be large swatches of land and water that are left untouched, he said.
Since starting his campaign, support for ANWR drilling has decreased — three companies backed out of their exploration leases for drilling in the area last week — and he earnestly believes that he played a role in that, he said.
“Sooner or later people really campaigning hard for ANWR [have] got to have doubts — especially Democrats,” Milligan said. “Democrats and progressives are saying the same thing: Develop ANWR responsibly. We can’t preserve the oil industry and start [drilling] ANWR together, and the oil companies are definitely seeing.”
He said he has spoken to numerous people about his opposition to ANWR, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski, fromer Gov. Bill Walker who is running to be the governor of Alaska, and Walker’s running mate Hiedi Drygas. He had these conversations while the three were in Kodiak during the Crab Festival.
Milligan acknowledges that his message has not spread as far as he would have liked to due to the lack of media coverage.
Depending on the results of the June 11 primary for the special election, Milligan might withdraw from the primary for the general election, or he might push forward, he said.
If he receives enough votes to be one of the top 10 candidates, he will throw himself into a campaign for the House seat, he said.
Milligan admitted that he may be suffering from CSDS, or “Candidate Self Delusion Syndrome,” which is one of two afflictions that have plagued candidates in this race, he said. The other illness is BNS, or “Bogus Narrative Syndrome,” which he is confident he does not have, he said.
All ballots for the special primary election must be postmarked by June 11 and absentee ballots must be received by June 21. The final primary ballot count will be on June 21 and candidates in the primary for the general election have until June 26 to withdraw from the race.
The general election to fill Young’s seat is scheduled for Aug. 16, with election results required to be certified by Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.