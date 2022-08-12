Tusty

Courtesy of the Alaska Department of Transportation

A rendering of the Tustumena Replacement Vessel. 

The state of Alaska has put a pause in its request for bids for the replacement of the M/V Tustumena after no shipbuilders placed a bid when the proposal was posted in March and extended to late June.

Current estimates for the project put the cost of the new vessel in the range of $237 million, according to Gregory Jennings, the Tusty replacement vessel project manager for the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

