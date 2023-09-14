KANA Prevention is holding its annual Suicide Prevention Awareness and Remembrance Walk Saturday.
Prevention Specialist Maria Carmona said the walk is meant to raise awareness of the resources available to those considering or touched by suicide.
KANA Prevention is holding its annual Suicide Prevention Awareness and Remembrance Walk Saturday.
Prevention Specialist Maria Carmona said the walk is meant to raise awareness of the resources available to those considering or touched by suicide.
“There are resources to help those in need,” Carmona told KDM. “We want to let people know what to look for if they feel like someone is suffering, and how to talk to each other and support each other.”
Carmona said KANA Prevention wants to make the event more meaningful this year, so the event’s run/walk is now a walk only with the goal of creating more time to greet and talk with other walk participants.
“There are people who struggle and those who have lost friends or loved ones to suicide. We want to have time to recognize that and remember those we have lost,” Carmona said.
The Kodiak Police Department last week said there was one suicide attempt reported within the city of Kodiak in the past 12 months.
Carmona said concern about suicide extends to Kodiak’s Coast Guard base and to island villages as well. “We’ll have people from the base on the walk; there’s a need for talk about suicide there, too,” Carmona said.
Local Alaska State Troopers, who respond to unattended deaths on the island, and U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak public affairs personnel were not available for comment.
There were 218 deaths by suicide reported in Alaska in 2021, the most recent year for which statistics are available. Suicide was the sixth-leading cause of death for all residents, and the fourth-leading cause for Alaska Natives.
Registration for Saturday’s event starts at 9 a.m. at Woody Way Field, on Woody Way Loop. At 9:30, KANA Clinician Jordan Beard will deliver a brief talk to the assembled walkers. Then the walk will commence; it’s a 1.7 mile route on East Rezanof to Benny Benson, over to Mill Bay, to Murphy Way and back to the field.
You also can register online by going to bit.ly/preventionwalk. Call KANA Prevention at (970) 486-7392 to get more information.
