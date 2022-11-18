In conjunction with Native American Heritage Month, the Kodiak History Museum has unveiled a new exhibit called Fissions of Native Identity.
The exhibit — on display until next May — is the first produced from the museum’s community proposal system. The Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers will usher in the exhibit with a 1:30 p.m. Saturday performance. The performance is free with the cost of admission to the museum.
The new exhibit asks visitors who is Native, and who decides? The exhibit explores how colonization, Jim Crow laws and blood quantum have impacted how Native communities in the Kodiak Archipelago identify as Sugpiaq and practice their culture.
In the museum’s temporary exhibit model, community members propose topics, and after a selection process the museum develops each exhibit with community partners.
Candace Branson proposed the Fissions of Native Identity exhibit.
“This exhibit process is important in that it takes any form of interpretive control away from the museum and gives it to our Kodiak community,” a Kodiak History Museum release said.
The release said the Fissions of Native Identity exhibit was chosen because this topic is an issue facing Kodiak’s Native community today, and its roots lie in the island’s history.
“The subject of identity as an Alaska Native person is very complex, bringing in multiple, cross-sectional identities, including tribal enrollment, Alaska Native corporation shareholder/descendant status, blood quantum, family ties, as well as cultural background,” Branson said.
As Branson further explained, these identities can contradict each other.
“Blood quantum requirements in laws, such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act, have made it illegal for many adults and children who are tribally enrolled and identify as Sugpiaq to practice their traditions.”
During the exhibit’s run, the museum plans on launching a series of programs to raise awareness of important issues facing Kodiak’s Native community and to celebrate the rich Native culture in Kodiak.
