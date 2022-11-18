MUSEUM

Courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

A visitor interacts with the Kodiak History Museum’s new exhibit, Fissions of Native Identity. 

In conjunction with Native American Heritage Month, the Kodiak History Museum has unveiled a new exhibit called Fissions of Native Identity. 

The exhibit — on display until next May — is the first produced from the museum’s community proposal system. The Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers will usher in the exhibit with a 1:30 p.m. Saturday performance. The performance is free with the cost of admission to the museum.  

