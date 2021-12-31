There was a COVID outbreak on the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett, according to Kodiak City Manager Mike Tvenge. As of Thursday, there were 35 known cases of COVID among people traveling on the cutter, Tvenge said.
The cutter stopped in Kodiak for a quick break on Dec. 17, Tvenge said. It is believed that the outbreak happened while the ship was underway, according to Tvenge.
Since coming to Kodiak, all sick personnel have been transported to the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak where they are being housed, Tvenge said. As of Thursday, the Coast Guard has not determined how long the Midgett will be staying in Kodiak, according to Tvenge.
The Emergency Operations Center announced that 53 people were diagnosed with COVID between Dec. 21-28. Among those 53 people were 25 individuals who were not residents of Kodiak and got sick through travel-related causes, the EOC reported on Wednesday. Since Wednesday, more tests have been conducted.
It is unknown what variants of COVID the 35 people who were on the Midgett were diagnosed with.
In Alaska, six people have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant of COVID, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported on Tuesday. There have been 74 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in the state of Hawaii. All of these cases were diagnosed on the island of O’ahu, however the Hawaii Department of Health suspects that the Omicron variant is spreading on the island Maui. The Midgett is based out of Honolulu, a city on the island of Hawaii, where Omicron has not been reported.
