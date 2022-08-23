For about half the year, Chiniak resident Betty Odell and her husband, David, no longer have to make the weekly round-trip to Kodiak to buy fruits and vegetables. Their new hoop house has seen to that. And they’re not alone. Thanks to a program offered by the USDA, several Chiniak residents are among those who got reimbursed for new hoop houses they installed as part of a program designed to lower the cost of transporting food to rural areas. The Odells ended up paying for their own hoop house to avoid the hassles associated with the USDA program, but those who got the government assistance received a check for about $1,500, on average. Betty says adding a hoop house is a win either way: “We went from buying vegetables at the store once a week to rarely even going to the store from May to November.”
