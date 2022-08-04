The borough plans to “dispose” of its Larsen Bay School and Karluk School properties, as well as a former mental health facility located by the offices of KMXT, based on a statement made by borough Mayor Bill Roberts following a specially called meeting earlier this week.
Coming out of a closed-door session at that meeting, Roberts said the Assembly had taken no action.
In a previous meeting, he said the Assembly had given borough staff these instructions: “We have given staff directions on how to move on disposal of certain borough properties. And we are going to reconvene at some later date when we have something concrete to deal with and to vote on.”
The Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Board of Education voted in 2018 to close both schools, according to previous KDM reporting.
At that time, Karluk reportedly had seven students and Larsen Bay had “fewer than five” students, according to KDM stories filed at the time. Whenever a school falls below 10 students, it loses school site funding from the state of Alaska.
“Unlike most districts in the state, we don’t just close up the school,” retired Superintendent Larry LeDoux was quoted as saying at the time. “We still have a few students there. We may not have 10, but we do try to provide services.”
The current status of the buildings is unknown.
At the time the decision to close the schools was made, LeDoux said that school buildings “don’t do very well when they are just boarded up,” according to previous KDM reporting.
The school district said it was going to be in talks with the borough, which owns the buildings, to figure out some way to keep them open.
The former mental health facility in Kodiak closed earlier this year when Providence Kodiak Island Counseling Center moved to 1818 E. Rezanof Drive.
