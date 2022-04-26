Employment is on the rise in Alaska. Statewide, the number of jobs has increased by 2.3% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to April Economic Trends magazine put out by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In Kodiak, employment is up 4.9% year-over-year.
However, jobs alone are not the only indicator of an economic recovery.
One thing to keep in mind is the size of the workforce, state economist Karinne Wiebold told KDM in a past interview. The workforce in Alaska, which had been decreasing prior to the pandemic, has still not rebounded to its pre-pandemic size, despite there being employment opportunities in the state, the DOL found.
One of the reasons that thousands of people have not returned to the workforce, or have reduced their working hours, is because of childcare burdens, the Department of Labor reported.
There was a shortage of childcare workers in the state before 2020, but the pandemic magnified the problem.
In 2018, around 61% of Alaskans lived in a “childcare desert,” or a location with more than 50 children younger than 5, where those children outnumber available providers at least three-to-one, according to the Department of Labor.
In 2020, there were 123,445 children under the age of 12 in the state, including 48,972 under the age of 5, the DOL reports. That same year, there were only 24,337 available spaces — equivalent to one-fifth of the number of children in the state — in licensed childcare, accredited child care and school-age-only programs, the DOL reported.
To make matters worse, about a fifth of Alaska’s licensed child-care facilities have closed since March 2020 because of financial losses or labor shortages, according to the Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has not released any Kodiak-specific data on childcare. However, the DOL did report that 7-8% of the Kodiak Island Borough’s population is younger than age 5 and that 10-12% of the borough’s population is between the ages of 5 and 11. Statewide, approximately 7% of the population is below the age of 5 and 10% of the population is between the ages of 5 and 11.
Many people — especially women — either left the job market or reduced their working hours to take care of children during the pandemic, according to the DOL. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates that this loss of productivity cost Alaska around $165 million in 2021, and that $152 million of this cost came from absences and turnover, the Department of Labor reported.
The problem has persisted into 2022. The Household Pulse Survey that ended on March 14, found that 4.1% of Alaskans with children between 5 and 11 worked fewer hours in the previous month, because of reasons related to childcare responsibilities, and that 2.3% of them had to quit their jobs, the DOL reported.
These numbers are even greater for Alaskans with children under the age of 5: 12.9% of guardians worked fewer hours in the previous month and 5% had to leave the workforce to take care of their children, the DOL stated.
Even the people who keep their jobs are losing money: 4.9% of Alaskans with children between the ages of 5 and 11, and 4.6% of Alaskans with children under the age of 5 took unpaid leave to care for children, the DOL reported.
“Scarce child care and high costs limit parents’ job opportunities, and that ripples through the economy and slows recovery,” the report states. “Growing inaccessibility keeps more people out of the job market, especially working and low-income mothers, which exacerbates worker shortages in multiple industries.”
