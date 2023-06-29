The Alutiiq Museum is set to begin an 18-month-long, $13.89 million renovation project that will add 3,400 square feet to its building over two floors.
In preparation for the August construction date, the museum is closing its gallery on July 13. The gallery will reopen in 2025 for its 30th anniversary.
The project has been five years in the making, including planning and fundraising, and is supported by the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council, Koniag, the Kodiak Area Native Association, Rasmuson Foundation, the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak and other community organizations and individuals.
“This is an exciting moment in the museum’s history,” Executive Director April Counceller said in a statement. “We have outgrown our original space. Our collections, programs and staff have expanded significantly, and we don’t have room to meet the demand for continued programming and research. A community survey demonstrated that our audience wants to create, learn and gather in the museum. The renovation will make that possible.”
The renovation will convert the entire first floor of the Alutiiq Center into a public space, with an enlarged exhibit gallery, a classroom, a gathering space and an expanded museum store. It will also create a collections vault and research laboratory in the basement.
The public is invited to the Alutiiq Museum on July 8 at 2 p.m. for a presentation, where Counceller will discuss plans for expanding and renovating museum facilities and share drawings of the new space.
During construction, museum staff will continue serving Kodiak with off-site programs and resources, and the store will relocate to the KANA Marketplace.
“The next three weeks will be the last chance for visitors to see the current exhibits in the museum’s gallery,” the museum’s Director of Advancement and Operations Djuna Davidson said. “We encourage people to stop by to view their favorite displays, play in the children’s corner and shop in the store. When we reopen in 2025, there will be an entirely new set of displays, which we are planning with the assistance of community members.”
