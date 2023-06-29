Museum

A 2019 display at the Alutiiq Museum. 

 Courtesy of the Alutiiq Museum

The Alutiiq Museum is set to begin an 18-month-long, $13.89 million renovation project that will add 3,400 square feet to its building over two floors.

In preparation for the August construction date, the museum is closing its gallery on July 13. The gallery will reopen in 2025 for its 30th anniversary.

