Editor’s Note: In a wide-ranging phone interview, Publisher Kevin Bumgarner talked to Cyndy Mika, Kodiak Island Borough School District’s new superintendent, from Texas, just days before her scheduled arrival in Kodiak. Excerpts from that conversation are included below.
By KEVIN BUMGARNER
I’d like to help Kodiak residents know a little bit about who you are personally. Are you bringing a husband, significant other or kids with you? What about dogs and cats?
I’ve never been married. I adopted a special needs son 19 years ago from the Philippines when he was six weeks old. He’s been my life. He will be joining me there and will be in the adult program at the high school. I have three dogs, three cats and 10 chickens. But they are too old to travel. I’m leaving them with my sister.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to hang out with my son. We love being outside. We like to walk and go to the beach. We’ve been on some of the Kodiak trails already. I like to read. I like to do needle work. I do a lot of gardening here. I also love to travel. Pre-pandemic we always took a two-week trip and we’d go to some place we had never been.
What new activities are you looking forward to trying in Kodiak?
Fishing. He and I have never been fishing. Pretty much all my free time revolves around him and what I can do with him.
What do you think will be your biggest adjustment moving from Texas to Kodiak?
Being without our family. Right now I live in a multigenerational house — three generations live there. We’re always surrounded by family.
You’ve spent more than 20 years in schools in the Dallas metro area. Why did you want to make such a dramatic demographic and geographic change at this point in your career?
I just felt like it was time. I really wasn’t even looking. I interviewed for the job seven years ago when Dr. LeDoux was hired. When it came back open I got a call saying, ‘Hey, did you know it was open again?’ I said, ‘Really?’ I think it was time. Devon has graduated. [The Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex] is such a big area. You don’t see much of nature anymore. If I was going to move it was going to be now when Devon had graduated, and if I was going to move it wasn’t going to be in the city. When you work somewhere for so long you lose some of the challenge. I was ready for something new.
How many students are in the Little Elm Independent School District, and what did your duties look like on a day-to-day basis?
It has about 8,500 students. I oversee everything that touches students on the curricular side. I arrange for all the instructional materials. I oversee all student testing. Day to day, I’m just a people person. Everyday I would meet with several of my directors one on one. I do walk-throughs on campuses every week. I meet with principals and talk about how we can support them. Anything that helped build teacher capacity is what I focused on.
What strategies will you use to get to know Kodiak teachers and parents?
I’m going to be in as many places as I can. I will try to be at as many sporting events and cultural events as possible. I’ve started to meet leaders, and have more meetings set up when I get there. I’ll be meeting teachers and students in the classroom. That will be a focus of mine. I’ll also be at the village schools.
How would previous co-workers describe your management style?
They would say I was collaborative, a listener, someone that kind of looks at the whole picture before making a decision. And they would say I have high standards, both for myself and everyone who works with me.
When it comes to all the things a superintendent is expected to do, where are you going to be most comfortable?
In the curricular realm. Looking at what we provide our teachers for teaching and how it is turned around. I’m also pretty good at the budgeting stuff.
Where will you be looking for the most help, especially in the early days?
I think the cultural aspect. Having the different structures in the tribal villages and learning as much as I can about Alutiiq culture. And it’s a new state. So making sure I understand what policy is. And understanding how we’re funded — it’s a different process. That’s something about me: I’m not afraid to say, ‘I don’t know something. I’m going to learn it and get back with you.’
Kodiak, like other school districts, has had two years of two steps forward, one step back when it comes to instructing students in the age of COVID. How will you help our students get back on track academically?
That is not just Kodiak. It’s the entire nation. It’s really going to be working on making sure we have great positive relationships with teachers and students. The pandemic took a huge toll. We need to make sure that students feel safe in their learning environment and that they feel like they belong.
Based on what you know about Kodiak’s academic performance, what area(s) need the most help from Day One?
We’re really going to focus on reading and math. We’re mapping out a plan to make sure we have high-quality instruction in reading and math. We’re going to be re-writing the reading curriculum in the next year. [During the pandemic], parents knew how to read. So if they helped their kids they could read to them and help them read. But math is a different thing. Parents don’t always know how to teach math, especially the higher levels. I need to see the data to see where the gaps are. We’re going to have to accelerate learning so we narrow the gaps. It might look different school to school. It’s really going to be taking an intentional look at the data.
We have a diverse school district, with language barriers and cultural sensitivities. How will you try to make sure that every student gets an equal chance at the best education?
That’s one of the reasons that I looked at Kodiak is because of the diversity. I’ve always lived in diverse areas. First and foremost you have to build those relationships, and teachers have to build those relationships so the students know they belong. We’ve done a lot of training in my previous district about what works well for our language learners, and that is really looking to make sure students have plenty of time to talk in class, read in class and write in class, regardless of what the topic is. It makes a huge difference not only for our language learners but also for our special needs students.
Last year, we reported that the school district was starting a two-year review of its health curriculum. What is your approach to health instruction?
I just recently found out that health is under review. I’m going to meet with the committee to see what has been being taught. I’m going to have to look at standards at the [state] Department of Education and see what is expected that we teach. We need to be able to have a happy medium. I think in the area of health we’re not going to be able to make everyone happy. We have to decide what is going to be the responsibility of the school district and what is going to be the responsibility of the parents. Anytime you have a topic that is going to be controversial, it’s going to be important that we communicate, meet with the community and the committee.
What role, if any, should public schools play in teaching critical race theory?
Critical race theory doesn’t have a place in public schools. It was never meant for that. I don’t think it belongs in our schools. Kids don’t understand it. I have never met anyone who teaches it at the public school level.
What should teachers expect when they gather for their first meeting with you prior to the start of the next school year?
A time of celebration and energizing ourselves for the new year. Not a lot of heavy stuff. That first time is going to be a fun celebration.
What one thing will you have to see happen in order to succeed in your new role?
Student success. Incremental changes for academic success. Having strong, healthy relationships with the teachers and the community as a whole. Having a great communications structure in place. The worst thing that can happen for a superintendent is to have people saying, ‘You’re not being transparent with us.’
Based on what was said during your hiring process, what would you say the school board is expecting from you? What will they want you to emphasize?
I think they’re going to want to see continued strong community relationships. Carrying on what Dr. LeDoux has put in place there. Have a strong cultural identity. And make sure students are progressing academically. They really want us to look at data and see that our students are progressing academically.
Do you consider your Kodiak mandate to be maintaining a steady course, making modest or targeted changes, or pushing for across-the-board changes?
Right now, modest changes. I’m not coming in to turn everything upside down. I really just want to focus on where we are and what tweaks we can make to be more successful.
When is your first day in the office?
Tuesday [July 5]. I’m going to hit the ground running. Everything is unpacked in my new house. All I have to do is run by Safeway and get some milk and eggs.
Cyndy Mika
Family: Son, Devon
New role: Superintendent, Kodiak Island Borough School District
Previous role: Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Learning, Little Elm, Texas
Experience: Various administrative roles in Texas schools since 2002
Education: Ed.D., Dallas Baptist University
