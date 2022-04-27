The M/V Kennicott is again delayed leaving Ketchikan, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Now she is expected to leave the shipyard in Ketchikan on Thursday, is scheduled to leave Homer on Saturday and is scheduled to arrive in Kodiak at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, two days later than planned.
The delay was caused by additional repairs, inspections and certification requirements, according to the announcement.
It is the second delay announced this month. The DOT also announced a delay for the Kennicott on Jan. 3 and a delay for the M/V Tustumena on Jan. 25. Both of those were caused, in part, by issues with the supply chain, according to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.