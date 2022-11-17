Alutiiq

Courtesy of the Alutiiq Museum

The cover of the Alutiiq Museum’s activity book, “Pililita! — Let’s Create!”

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Alutiiq Museum has released an activity book for youths, “Pililita! — Let’s Create!”

“Many years ago, the museum produced a small activity book. It was popular, but only a dozen pages,” said April Laktonen Counceller, Alutiiq Museum’s executive director. “Since then, our educational resources have grown. We now have recipes from community harvesters, a series of tested craft activities, drawings of ancestral clothing, Alutiiq vocabulary lists, and much more. We pulled from all these materials to create culturally connected activities for children.”

