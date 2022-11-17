Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Alutiiq Museum has released an activity book for youths, “Pililita! — Let’s Create!”
“Many years ago, the museum produced a small activity book. It was popular, but only a dozen pages,” said April Laktonen Counceller, Alutiiq Museum’s executive director. “Since then, our educational resources have grown. We now have recipes from community harvesters, a series of tested craft activities, drawings of ancestral clothing, Alutiiq vocabulary lists, and much more. We pulled from all these materials to create culturally connected activities for children.”
The 60-page paperback book was developed by the museum’s staff, with contributions from Alutiiq artists and support from the Munartet project and the Alaska State Council for the Arts.
Many activities are like those found in children’s puzzle books, but with an Alutiiq twist.
• A dot-to-dot activity outlines Kodiak Island and shares Alutiiq village names to add to the map.
• A maze leads a kayaker to seals sunning on a rock.
• A crossword puzzle reveals the Alutiiq words for wild foods.
Other activities are uniquely Alutiiq. For example, children can learn about Alutiiq drawing and make a portrait of themselves using ancestral designs. The book reflects the increasing availability of educational materials about the Alutiiq world.
Alutiiq artists David Tucker and Hanna Sholl provided drawings for the book. Tucker’s line drawings encourage coloring and show both ancestors and contemporary people, like a kayaker in his gut skin jacket and a woman in an apron making fry bread. Sholl drew Alutiiq children and clothing for a paper doll activity. All the illustrations are united with directions and Alutiiq vocabulary.
“This is a cheerful, exciting book,” Counceller said. “We wanted children to be intrigued — to open the book, write all over it, and keep turning the pages. It is designed for elementary schools students, particularly those who have learned to read. But younger children can color many pages or work with an adult on the activities. Adults may enjoy the word puzzles. They are a great tool for learning Alutiiq vocabulary.”
The museum will distribute copies of Pililita! to educators and include pages from the publication in its traveling education boxes. The book is also available for $12.50 at the museum’s online or gallery store.
